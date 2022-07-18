SST Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

Special Support Technologies (SST), a Go Forth and Conquer Holdings (GFAC) company, announced the appointment of COL (ret) Everett Keith Couch to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective July 15, 2022.

Keith has joined the team having most recently served as the Chief Government Operations Officer of Experfy, responsible for strategic oversight of Experfy's global government operations; specifically, federal customer relations, strategy, program development, and new business development within the government sector. Keith retired from United States Marine Corps in September of 2020, having served over 26 years on active duty. Keith is also an accomplished Executive; having led organizations that range from 800 personnel to over 2000-most notably serving as the Chief Executive of one the most diverse and distributed organizations in the US Marine Corps, with over $300 million in assets, 2200 Marines and 200 civilians, and distributed to over 130 locations around the globe.

In addition to Executive experience, and prior to joining Experfy, Keith's last assignment on active duty was as a Senior Fellow to the Atlantic Council of the United States, where his work included studying the effects of AI and emerging technology on the future of the Joint Force.

Keith received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Kentucky, a MS in Management from Boston University, and is a graduate of the National Security Fellowship program at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

About

Special Support Technologies is a mission driven enterprise purpose built by former military, intelligence and cyber experts to provide our customers "Decision Dominance" over malevolent actors to protect our country from harm. Our solutions are purpose built by operators for operators, specifically designed to create synergy between the intelligence community and joint forces operating across all domains. SST was founded in early 2019, but its roots date back to the early 2000s. SST was formed with one goal - provide capabilities that allow decision makers at all echelons to visualize, assess and predict threats in real time – reduce decision cycle by reducing time between sensor to shooter – mitigate operational risk – and optimize the deployment of finite resources to defeat threats on all fronts. For more information, visit https://sst-corporation.com/.

