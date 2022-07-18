Canopy Named 2022 CCW Excellence Award Winner for Best in Class Contact Center

World-class customer success team at Canopy is recognized for its efficiency, empathy and success
Canopy, the leading cloud-based practice management platform for accounting professionals, announced that its industry-leading customer success team was declared winner of the "Best in Class Contact Center (1-99 Seats)" category at the prestigious Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards.
The award highlights Canopy's internal commitment to deliver on exceptional customer experience, promote a customer-centric culture and employee engagement, meet customers in the channel of their choice despite limited resources, retain a world-class team and continually demonstrate exceptional performance metrics.
"We run a very small but extremely efficient team with a collaborative, family-like energy and a palpable sense of trust and reliance. Thanks to this environment, the experience Canopy's customer support team provides our tax and accounting customers is a valuable differentiator in our long-established tax and accounting industry and marketplace," said Tiffany Timmermann, Head of Customer Experience. "We are honored that our powerhouse team has been recognized for our efforts and considerable successes by CCW."
In addition to this year's CCW Excellence Award, Canopy's customer success team was recognized in May as a Silver Stevie Award winner for Customer Service Team of the Year for the remarkable handling of a Recovery Situation.
G2 also named Canopy as a Top 10 Accounting Practice Management and was recognized as a winner of five categories for the G2 Spring 2022 awards including:
- Best Relationship
- Most Implementable
- Best Support
- Easiest to Do Business With
- Best Usability
Canopy works hand-in-hand with tax professionals to eliminate tedious busywork and streamline business with cloud-based accounting software. Hear about how customers succeed with Canopy.
About Canopy
Canopy is an award-winning, cloud-based accounting practice management software suite designed to increase efficiency and boost revenue for accounting firms. It offers tools for client management, document management, workflow, and time & billing, as well as specialty compliance solutions that help accountants obtain IRS transcripts and resolve notices quickly. Canopy was ranked by Capterra as the #1 Top Performing Accounting Practice Management Software in 2022 and included in The Women's Tech Council's 2022 Shatter list, highlighting Canopy's inclusive and diverse culture of innovation and well-being. Canopy's solutions are SOC2 certified and data encrypted to ensure personal information is secure. Connect with us @CanopyTax and https://www.getcanopy.com/.
