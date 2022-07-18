Eagle Point Credit Management Hires Karan Chabba as Head of ABS, MBS, SRT and Specialty Finance

Eagle Point Credit Management LLC ("Eagle Point"), a specialist asset manager focused on investing in CLO securities, portfolio debt securities and other credit investments, has appointed Karan Chabba as Head of ABS, MBS, SRT and Specialty Finance, effective today. Mr. Chabba will be responsible for managing portfolios of credit investments including ABS, MBS, SRT and European Structured Products. He will also source, diligence, and monitor bespoke lending opportunities.

"We are excited to add Karan as a senior member of Eagle Point's investment team," said Thomas Majewski, Founder and Managing Partner of Eagle Point. "Karan and I worked together previously and his wide-ranging experience across SRTs and other credit investments will be invaluable as we expand the credit strategies that we manage."

Mr. Chabba has over 25 years of financial services industry experience. Prior to joining Eagle Point, he spent nearly 14 years with KLS Diversified Investment Management, where he was a Portfolio Manager, Partner and Head of Global RMBS, Global CLOs, Specialty Finance/SRT, and European ABS. Previously, he held markets strategy and structured credit strategy roles at Bear Stearns and interest rate and FX trading positions at BNP Paribas.

Eagle Point was formed in 2012 by Mr. Majewski in partnership with Stone Point Capital.

About Eagle Point Credit Management

Eagle Point Credit Management is a specialist asset manager focused on investing in CLO Securities, Portfolio Debt Securities and other credit investments. As of May 2022, Eagle Point manages approximately $7.3 billion of assets for a diverse set of clients. Learn more about Eagle Point at http://eaglepointcredit.com/.

