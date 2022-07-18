Belgard® Celebrates the Mini-Moments With Summer Giveaway

Leader in Outdoor Living Awarding a Belgard Round Fire Pit, Set of POLYWOOD® Modern Curveback Adirondack Chairs to One Lucky Homeowner

Belgard®, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, kicks off summer with partner POLYWOOD® in its annual giveaway. Homeowners can enter to win a Belgard Weston Stone™ Round Fire Pit plus the Elements Smoke-less Insert and a set of two POLYWOOD Modern Curveback Adirondack chairs to elevate their backyard experience. Now open, entries can be submitted through August 12 at Belgard.com/Summer.

"Your outdoor space is an extension of the inside. It's a place to gather with friends and family to make memories and spend time with one another," says Joe Raboine, Director of Residential Hardscapes at Belgard. "Having a functional space to relax, entertain and enjoy your company is priceless. Our products allow you to bring the indoors out and never miss an important moment. We can't wait for this year's winner to start making their own memories with a cozy Belgard fire pit and POLYWOOD chairs."

This summer, Belgard is celebrating the mini-moments woven into everyday life. The small moments between the big ones are worth celebrating and can last a lifetime. Belgard hopes everyone experiences their own mini-moments this summer, whether it is a relaxing evening with s'mores or an impromptu family night.

To enter the contest, Belgard asks homeowners to share where they experience their favorite mini-moments, along with a photo of their family enjoying their backyard space. The winner will receive an Elements package that includes a Weston Stone Round Fire Pit Kit and two POLYWOOD Modern Curveback Adirondack chairs.

"We're excited to be partnering with Belgard again for the annual summer giveaway," says Lindsay Schleis, VP of Business Development at POLYWOOD. "Belgard is bringing back the importance of mini-moments, and we're thrilled to join them in helping everyone make the most of their outdoor space this summer and beyond."

Homeowners seeking to create an outdoor living space this summer can get started with Belgard Rooms, which offers inspirational and templated outdoor living design plans for consumers and contractors alike. The interactive experience allows homeowners to effortlessly pair the style of their home with outdoor living amenities that match and complement the exterior of the home.

"We're delighted to bring back our summer giveaway with POLYWOOD and have the opportunity to share a few summer essentials from Belgard," says Courtney DiSalvo, Brand Manager at Belgard. "The chance to equip our customers with designs and features that elevate their backyard is indescribable. This year's contest allows customers to pause and think back to cherished moments, and we hope this year's winner will create more of those moments with their prizes."

For more information about how to enter and to get summer-ready with outdoor living essentials, visit Belgard.com/Summer.

About Belgard®

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America's finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH's Building Products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

About POLYWOOD®

For the last 30 years, POLYWOOD ® has been transforming outdoor living spaces with durable, sustainable and timeless furniture designs. All genuine POLYWOOD® products are made in the USA from ocean-bound and landfill-bound plastic and are produced in a 99% waste-free facility. To learn more, please visit polywood.com.

