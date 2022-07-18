Peoplecare Chooses Boomi and Atturra To Connect Member Data For Personalized Health Fund Experiences

Australian health insurer boosts personalization, improves member value, and supports business compliance with connected data framework

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that Peoplecare, an Australian health insurance mutual fund, implemented The Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform to deliver improved member experiences and personalized health insurance with connected, accurate, and accessible data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005014/en/

Australian Health Insurer Chooses Boomi and Atturra To Provide Personalized Health Experiences (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We pride ourselves on making health insurance easy and prioritize value to ensure our members maximize their cover. Our legacy method of communication centered on members calling into our contact center, however today's Australians are tech-savvy and demand omni-channel experiences across platforms and devices," said Joanne Williams, enterprise solutions lead, Peoplecare. "We chose Boomi to help enable new, digital self-services, while also strengthening our existing contact center for those who still want to speak to a person. Boomi helped us unlock our blind spots, empowering us to provide more personalized and proactive communications to our members about their policies."

Peoplecare, a member-owned and not-for-profit (NFP) organization since 1952, provides private health insurance services to Australians. Originally the health fund for John Lysaght Australia, the company later expanded into health insurance as an open fund in 2006. In the last year, Peoplecare restructured, kickstarting a modernization initiative to simplify its complex IT architecture and better meet the needs of its 33,000 members.

To centralize its data and create an IT environment capable of providing personalized experiences, including ensuring members get the best value with the right policy, Peoplecare selected Boomi's cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to integrate business-critical systems and myriad legacy and cloud applications across the business.

With all critical data accessible through a unified platform, Peoplecare can now make more member data visible and available on its member mobile app, and to its 140 contact center agents, in real-time. The benefits also extend to governance and compliance with the solution assisting Peoplecare to maintain compliance with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) CPS 234 standard.

Williams said Peoplecare ultimately chose Boomi due to its ability to easily break down data silos with a simple drag-and-drop user interface that visualizes process flows. Given the company's limited IT scope, Peoplecare wanted a solution that would support citizen integrators within the organization and sought a partner for the implementation.

Boomi introduced Peoplecare to trusted IT service provider Atturra to support the Boomi AtomSphere Platform implementation and establish standards for its integration practice.

"Peoplecare needed a solution and partner duo that aligned with its culture," said Jason Frost, executive general manager, Atturra Data and Integration. "With experience enabling FSI clients across Australia and our hand-in-glove Boomi relationship, we were a great fit, offering up a solutions architect to work in-house that neatly slotted into the Peoplecare team for the initial roll out. We're helping Williams and her team get it right from the start, creating a centralized data framework, instead of treating integration point to point."

"Australians are increasingly prioritizing their health and demand services that offer more than what Medicare provides them," said Nathan Gower, head of business development, Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Boomi. "With many private health options in the market, health insurance funds need to find a way to cut through the competition. By removing the bottlenecks across the company's complex mutual and managed health fund operations, Peoplecare can now make more member data readily available, providing a more personable service and making the moments in a members' lifetime health journey matter."

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company with more than 20,000 customers – Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members, a worldwide network of more than 800 partners, and one of the largest arrays of global system integrators (GSI) in the iPaaS space. The company recently received the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, and has garnered a prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Boomi's cloud-native, low-code platform helps organizations across all industries connect data applications, streamline workflows, and deliver more integrated customer experiences.

Additional Resources

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Eric Thoo, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, Shameen Pillai, Abhishek Singh, September 29, 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Note: Boomi was recognized as Dell Boomi from 2014 to 2019.

About Boomi

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything, anywhere with its cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 20,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2022 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the ‘B' logo, Boomiverse, and AtomSphere are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005014/en/