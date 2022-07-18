Project Twelve and STEPN Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Sustainable Web3 Ecosystem and Accelerate Mass Adoption

Web3 gaming platform Project Twelve and blockchain fitness app STEPN seek synergy by teaming up to offer more entertainment experiences and credential based perks to their combined user base
Web3 gaming platform Project Twelve (P12) and blockchain lifestyle application STEPN announced their strategic partnership last week following P12's record breaking Genesis Soul-Bound NFT airdrop. As STEPN's first strategic partner, P12 brings a wealth of opportunity and experience to the table as both companies work closely together to achieve a shared vision of mass adoption via sustainable platform economies and ecosystem partnerships. Through the partnership, both companies hope to accelerate their already rapid user growth while further improving user experience.
Per STEPN Chief Revenue Officer Mable Jiang, "We are stoked to work with P12 to cater more varieties of entertainment and social experience to our users. We believe the interoperability of the Web3 infrastructure can help both parties unlock more possibilities in their roadmaps."
P12 is a Web3 gaming platform and accessible game creation ecosystem that solves the problem of imbalanced game economies that has plagued its predecessors. It incorporates a cutting edge and developer friendly game editor with sustainable game economies long on the wish-list of Web2 gamers. P12's NFT airdrop boasted a record 560,000 claims in its first week. This phenomenal reception reflects P12's strong brand recognition and the appeal of its innovative vision to the global gaming community.
STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle application with gamified and social components. STEPN leverages tokenized incentives based on blockchain networks to encourage people to walk, jog, and run outdoors, and to get through the hurdle and learn about all the basics of Web3. STEPN strives to become a consumer super-app that offers entertainment and social experiences that are partially powered by blockchain.
Engage with Project Twelve on Twitter (@_p12_), Discord (https://discord.com/invite/p12), and their blog (https://mirror.xyz/p12.eth).
About Project Twelve
Project Twelve (https://p12.network/) is a Web3 gaming platform and game creator ecosystem with a sustainable economy. It features the Editor, a full-featured Metaverse content engine for building game worlds; the Infra, a set of API/SDK and developer portals for bridging game content on-chain; and the Econs, a set of economic and governmental rules and mechanisms implemented in EVM smart contracts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005183/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.