Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces 2022 Annual Diversity Scholarship Winners, Shaping the Future of Broadcasting

Committed to Diversity, Sinclair Honors High Achieving Students Nationwide Seeking Careers in the Broadcasting Industry
Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI today announced that the company has awarded scholarships to 17 university students as a part of its annual Diversity Scholarship program.
Having provided more than $250,000 in tuition assistance since 2013, the scholarship program aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair's audiences nationwide, complete their education and pursue careers in broadcast journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing.
This year the program was expanded nationally and a total of $50,000 was awarded to the following students:
- Lauryn Carlton - University of Missouri
- Zoe Del Rosario - University of the Incarnate Word
- Shaylee Gibbs - Sterling College
- Sedric Granger, Jr. - Ohio University
- Najla Hollins - Michigan State University
- Azana Holmes, Texas A&M, San Antonio
- Elise Jawed - Gonzaga University
- Kaira Low - Biola University
- Tairiq Marshall - San Diego State University
- Melvin Perry, Jr. - University of South Carolina
- Alexis Rejouls - Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
- Mecca Thompson- University of Oklahoma
- Victoria Tran - Auburn University
- Brooke Ung - Biola University
- Naomi Vanderlip - Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Julia Woock - University of California, Riverside
- Evan Wyno - USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication
"Through Sinclair's annual scholarship program, we aim to develop and inspire the next generation of journalists and marketers and continue our commitment to increasing diversity in the broadcast industry to reflect the communities we serve. We congratulate the 2022 winners and look forward to their future success," said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley.
The annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship complements the company's efforts to bring more diversity to news teams nationwide. This includes enhanced efforts to recruit skilled and talented employees from historically Black colleges and universities as well as Hispanic serving institutions.
Additional details on the scholarship and this year's winners can be found on the Sinclair Broadcast Group website.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005515/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
