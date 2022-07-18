Tap Into Extreme Overclocking Potential with Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 Family

Intel® XMP 3.0 Certified

Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today the release of Kingston FURY™ Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB memory. The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family is engineered to maximize the performance of your system.

Push the performance of next-gen DDR5 platforms to the extreme with the ultra-fast Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family pushes the performance of next-gen DDR5 platforms to the extreme with ultra-fast memory up to 6400MT/s1 and quick CL32 timings. With premium components hand-tuned by engineers, rigorously tested for compatibility across the industry's leading motherboards2, backed by 100% factory testing at speed, and Intel® XMP 3.0 Certified, customers can enjoy the ultimate overclock experience.

Whether it's the sleek newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader or the addition of the dynamic LED light bar, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family complements the look of the latest PC builds. Utilize Kingston FURY CTRL™3 to choose from 16 smooth, customizable RGB lighting effects to game in style, kept in perfect lock-step with the patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology™.

Perfect for creating content, multi-tasking, or pushing the limits for the latest bleeding edge game title, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB are the ideal choice for gamers, enthusiasts, content creators and extreme overclockers.

"We're excited to offer the best of both worlds: extreme performance and maximum peace of mind," said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston. "With the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family, users can take control of their system's performance and push the boundaries of what is possible."

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB are available in 16GB single modules and 32GB kits of 2, with speeds up to 6400MT/s and low latencies of CL32. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 Features and Specifications:

Engineered to maximize performance: With speeds up to 6400MT/s 1 and quick CL32 timings, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 features premium components hand-tuned by engineers, rigorously tested for compatibility across the industry's leading motherboards, and backed by 100% factory testing at speed for a hassle-free overclock experience.

With speeds up to 6400MT/s and quick CL32 timings, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 features premium components hand-tuned by engineers, rigorously tested for compatibility across the industry's leading motherboards, and backed by 100% factory testing at speed for a hassle-free overclock experience. Tap into extreme overclocking potential: DDR5 ushers in a whole new era of memory technology to make extreme overclocking a more stable option than previous generations. On-die ECC delivers more reliable DRAM components, an on-board PMIC balances power when and where it's needed, and two independent 32-bit subchannels provide dramatic increases in data efficiency for multi-core processors.

DDR5 ushers in a whole new era of memory technology to make extreme overclocking a more stable option than previous generations. On-die ECC delivers more reliable DRAM components, an on-board PMIC balances power when and where it's needed, and two independent 32-bit subchannels provide dramatic increases in data efficiency for multi-core processors. Intel® XMP 3.0 Certified: Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes overclocking a breeze with advanced pre-optimized factory timings, speeds, and voltages for overclocking performance. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 features a programmable PMIC for XMP 3.0, supporting up to two customizable profiles to optimize your own unique timings, speeds, and voltages saved directly to the DIMM.

Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes overclocking a breeze with advanced pre-optimized factory timings, speeds, and voltages for overclocking performance. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 features a programmable PMIC for XMP 3.0, supporting up to two customizable profiles to optimize your own unique timings, speeds, and voltages saved directly to the DIMM. Qualified by the world's leading motherboard manufacturers 2 : Tested and trusted for your preferred motherboard so you can build with confidence.

Tested and trusted for your preferred motherboard so you can build with confidence. Aggressive aluminum heat spreader design: Newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB keeps your rig running— and looking— cool to complement the look of your latest PC build.

Newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB keeps your rig running— and looking— cool to complement the look of your latest PC build. Capacities: Singles – 16GB Kits of 2 – 32GB

Frequencies: 6000MT/s, 6400MT/s

6000MT/s, 6400MT/s Latencies: CL32

CL32 Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V

1.35V, 1.4V Operating Temperature: 0°C-85°C

0°C-85°C Dimensions: 133.35 mm x 39.2 mm x 7.65 mm

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Features and Specifications:

Dynamic customizable RGB lighting effects 3 : Bring your system to life with 16 preset RGB lighting effects utilizing Kingston FURY CTRL or the motherboard manufacturer's RGB software with a sleek newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB.

Bring your system to life with 16 preset RGB lighting effects utilizing Kingston FURY CTRL or the motherboard manufacturer's RGB software with a sleek newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB. Patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology™: Ensure your RGB lighting effects stay in perfect lock-step with Kingston's patented Infrared Sync Technology.

Ensure your RGB lighting effects stay in perfect lock-step with Kingston's patented Infrared Sync Technology. Engineered to maximize performance: With speeds up to 6400MT/s 1 and quick CL32 timings, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB features premium components hand-tuned by engineers, rigorously tested for compatibility across the industry's leading motherboards, and backed by 100% factory testing at speed for a hassle-free overclock experience.

With speeds up to 6400MT/s and quick CL32 timings, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB features premium components hand-tuned by engineers, rigorously tested for compatibility across the industry's leading motherboards, and backed by 100% factory testing at speed for a hassle-free overclock experience. Tap into extreme overclocking potential: DDR5 ushers in a whole new era of memory technology to make extreme overclocking a more stable option than previous generations. On-die ECC delivers more reliable DRAM components, an on-board PMIC balances power when and where it's needed, two independent 32-bit subchannels provide dramatic increases in data efficiency for multi-core processors.

DDR5 ushers in a whole new era of memory technology to make extreme overclocking a more stable option than previous generations. On-die ECC delivers more reliable DRAM components, an on-board PMIC balances power when and where it's needed, two independent 32-bit subchannels provide dramatic increases in data efficiency for multi-core processors. Intel® XMP 3.0 Certified: Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes overclocking a breeze with advanced pre-optimized factory timings, speeds and voltages for overclocking performance. Renegade DDR5 features a programmable PMIC for XMP 3.0, supporting up to two customizable profiles to optimize your own unique timings, speeds, and voltages saved directly to the DIMM.

Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes overclocking a breeze with advanced pre-optimized factory timings, speeds and voltages for overclocking performance. Renegade DDR5 features a programmable PMIC for XMP 3.0, supporting up to two customizable profiles to optimize your own unique timings, speeds, and voltages saved directly to the DIMM. Qualified by the world's leading motherboard manufacturers 2 : Tested and trusted for your preferred motherboard so you can build with confidence.

Tested and trusted for your preferred motherboard so you can build with confidence. Capacities: Singles – 16GB Kits of 2 – 32GB

Frequencies: 6000MT/s, 6400MT/s

6000MT/s, 6400MT/s Latencies: CL32

CL32 Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V

1.35V, 1.4V Operating Temperature: 0°C-85°C

0°C-85°C Dimensions: 133.35 mm x 44 mm x 7.66 mm

1 Learn more about megatransfers per second - MT/s denotes megatransfers (million transfers) per second and represents the effective data rate (speed) of DDR (Double Data Rate) SDRAM memory in computing. A DDR SDRAM memory module transfers data on the rise and fall of every clock cycle (1 Hz).

Ex: DDR4-3200 (PC4-3200)

Clock Rate: 1600MHz

Data Rate: 3200MT/s

Bandwidth: 25,600 MB/s (25.6 GB/s)

2 Featured on the Qualified Vendor Lists (QVL) of the world's leading motherboard manufacturers.

3 Lighting customizable with Kingston FURY CTRL software or with motherboard RGB control software. RGB customization support through third-party software may vary.

About Kingston Technology, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world's largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

