TrueFort Listed as a Sample Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Enterprise Networking

Growing Interest Confirmed in Using Application and Service Identities as the Foundation for Adaptive Application Segmentation

TrueFort, the real-time workload protection company, today announced it has been recognized as a "Sample Vendor" in the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking report. Gartner has listed TrueFort in the Microsegmentation category.[1]

According to Gartner, "Microsegmentation can reduce the risk and impact of cyberattacks. It is a form of zero-trust networking that controls the access between workloads and is used to limit lateral movement, if and when an attacker breaches the enterprise network. Microsegmentation also enables enterprises to enforce consistent segmentation policies across on-premises and cloud-based workloads, including workloads that host containers."[2]

"Some microsegmentation products provide rich application communication mapping, allowing data center teams to identify which communication paths are valid and secure." Gartner recommends, "do not use IP addresses or network location as the foundation for east-west segmentation policies. Use the identities of applications, workloads and services —either via logical tags, labels, ﬁngerprints or stronger identity mechanisms."[3]

"TrueFort enables customers to protect application runtime environments both on-premises and in the cloud by monitoring their behaviors to detect and prevent unauthorized activity associated with ransomware, lateral attacks, and data exfiltration," said Sameer Malhotra, CEO of TrueFort. "We are pleased and consider that this report is highlighting the value of using host-based microsegmentation for applications, workloads, and services over network-based approaches to policy enforcement."

TrueFort features an integrated set of security controls that use workload behavioral baselining to instantly respond to compromise, segment workloads from critical data, spot abusive account usage and enforce optimal system configurations. These controls include:

Cloud Workload Protection. TrueFort protects workloads from compromise by dynamically adapting to unusual activity to maintain protection across cloud, hybrid, virtual, containers and traditional on-premises environments.

Microsegmentation. Where other solutions require manual IP address rules management, TrueFort makes workload isolation and ring-fencing possible through an application-centric baseline of expected activity to block the unknown and unapproved.

About TrueFort

TrueFort is the leader in delivering zero trust protection for critical applications. Leveraging unique real-time, adaptive trust, and cloud-to-ground capabilities, TrueFort's Fortress platform detects and contains security threats before they become business risks. Founded by former IT executives from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, leading global enterprises trust TrueFort to deliver unprecedented application visibility and security. For more information visit https://truefort.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

