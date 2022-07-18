Rumble Boxing to Host Hottest Fitness Party on the Block

National Fitness Studio Launches Block Party Challenge Starting July 25

Rumble Boxing, the popular boxing-inspired group fitness workout, is hosting a nationwide Block Party-themed fitness challenge at studios across the country from New York to Anchorage to Nashville on July 25-July 31, 2022. To complete the challenge, new Rumblers and members are invited to complete six classes in seven days that feature a brand new, curated class program, never-been-heard daily playlists and special first-timer deals for the ultimate party.

The Rumble Boxing Block Party is a community-building challenge, giving participants of all fitness levels a nostalgic, throwback feel with themed playlists like Who Run The World? GIRLS, Old School vs. New School, Hip Hop Hits and more. To participate, members can download the Rumble app or visit rumbleboxinggym.com/blockparty to sign up starting July 18. Challenge finishers can celebrate with special Rumble retail prizes.

"Rumble has always stood firmly in making our programming accessible and inclusive. Sometimes you need to punch it out and sometimes you need to dance it out between rounds. Guess what? We celebrate all of that here," shared Rachelle Dejean, Chief Marketing Officer of Rumble Boxing. "Our members are coming into a high-energy atmosphere with a workout that's truly a kickback party. Throw what you know and unlock your next-level fighter with us during this special week."

Rumble Boxing delivers 45-minute, 10-round strength and conditioning group workouts crafted around teardrop-style aqua boxing bags and high-intensity strength training circuits. Rumble workouts are known for their electrifying class experience: heart-pumping music, authentic HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), metabolic conditioning (MetCon), and the benefits of cardio in one seamless class delivered by part trainers and emcee-motivational speakers. Rumble is an entertaining and cathartic way to physically and mentally build strength while relieving stress with accessible boxing workouts no matter your fitness level. First-timers and athletes glove up together to max out on endorphins and sweat.

Rumble has massive brand loyalty and widespread appeal, partly thanks to attracting top names like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Jason Derulo, David Beckham and Kevin Hart to its studios. Now, Rumble has hit new markets like Las Vegas, Tempe and Denver. The brand offers profound benefits like increased stamina and strength, cardio that's actually fun, and an encouraging community to let loose with.

Find Rumble on your block and join the party by visiting www.rumbleboxinggym.com/blockparty. Stay connected by following @doyourumble on Instagram and Facebook.

About Rumble:

Founded in New York City in 2017, Rumble is a group fitness concept delivering a mix (or combination) of boxing-inspired circuits and the transformative power of resistance training. Pro and amateur fighters glove up together, no matter their fitness level or skill, to reveal their inner fighter. The experience is a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body cardio and strength workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. Rumble was founded by Noah Neiman (former Barry's Bootcamp Master Trainer, and cast member of Bravo's Work Out New York), Eugene Remm (Co-Founder of Catch Hospitality Group (Catch Restaurants, CATCH STEAK, Lexington Brass), Andy Stenzler (Co-Founder Cosí, Kidville), and Anthony DiMarco (13-time IRONMAN, former Managing Director, Google).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005231/en/