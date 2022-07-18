Rise Above Ordinary LED Lighting at Cultivate'22 with Arize® from Current™

Growers can take greater control of their environment using class-leading technologies

Current™ invites growers to learn about never-before-possible methods for smarter farming and faster growth at Cultivate'22—the premier event for the entire green industry. Representing a new era in LED lighting for controlled environment agriculture, Current's reenergized Arize® brand will showcase all-new ways for growers to increase yields without compromising quality in booth #2421.

Only from Arize

Arize is the definition of world-class LED lighting for dedicated growers who want to operate more sustainably, optimize growth and exercise customized control over their environments. With a mission to empower growers to feed the world, the Arize brand makes it possible to Rise Above ordinary expectations and boost productivity.

At Cultivate'22 attendees can discover the latest Arize solutions for brightening the life of plants, growers and the planet including:

The Arize Element ® L2000 enabling efficient growth at industrial scale. This high output (up to 3600 µmol/s) LED top light is a true 1000W HPS replacement that can reduce fixture count by 20% or increase light density when retrofitting spaces or building new. Assembled with pride in Hendersonville, North Carolina, the L2000 is one of the most efficient grow lights in its class , spreads uniform light even wider using next-gen optics and gives growers a wide variety of spectrum options, ranging from broad to narrow band. As a powerful, precise, reliable solution for growers with bigger goals , the L2000 can help ensure predictable yields for years to come and is backed by a five-year system warranty.

"We combine plant science with lighting innovation to help produce optimal growing conditions that are better for our customers' specific needs," said Bruno D'Amico, Global Product Manager for Horticulture Lighting at Current. "We want to inspire growers to achieve their best using the best LED solutions formed from collaboration with industry leaders, researchers and photobiologists."

More to See

Arize arrives at Cultivate'22 with a new brand look characterized by the same devotion to producing excellence that drives growers to reach their goals. With a refreshed color palette and visual foundation inspired by nature, Arize represents the proliferation of tangible, modular, scalable lighting solutions that bring more profits and peace of mind to growers.

A new logo portraying three ascending points also symbolizes the upward trajectory that an engineered approach, trusted partner, and sustainable, reliable solutions can set a business upon. Cultivate'22 attendees who aspire for a brighter future can meet with Current to take the first step.

Including greenhouse and nursery growers, retailers, distributors, interior and exterior landscapers, florists, educators, researchers and manufacturers, the Cultivate conference hosted by AmericanHort is known to attract thousands of professionals from over 40 countries. Cultivate'22 takes place July 16-19 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, as the green industry convenes in person again this year.

"There is no better place to meet the people who are deep-rooted in developing the next wave of lighting innovations," said D'Amico. "We operate in lockstep with growers to design a light plan that is specific to their facility, because no two operations are the same."

See all the benefits highly versatile LED horticulture fixtures can yield at gecurrent.com.

