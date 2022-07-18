Sixteen Siebencarey Attorneys Named to 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars List

Recognition "Particularly Gratifying" Given Law Firm's 70th Anniversary

SiebenCarey today announced that 15 of the firm's attorneys were chosen for the 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers® list and one for the 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars list.

"The recognition our attorneys receive from Super Lawyers is particularly gratifying this year, given 2022 marks SiebenCarey's 70th anniversary," said Jim Carey, managing partner of SiebenCarey. "My fellow lawyers and our incredible staff are proud of the unparalleled expertise and support we provide injured people. This will inspire us to continue upholding the Know Your Rights tradition!"

SiebenCarey attorneys (and their primary practice area) receiving the 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers recognition include:

Eric Beyer for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

Robert Brabbit for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

James Carey for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff. He is also recognized on the Minnesota Super Lawyers Top 100 list.

Shannon Carey for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff (also recognized on Minnesota Super Lawyers Women's Edition).

Paul Downes for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff

Robert Hauer, Jr. for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

Susan Holden for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff (also recognized on Minnesota Super Lawyers Top 100 list and in the Women's Edition).

Art Kosieradzki for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

Marcia Miller for Appellate (also recognized on Minnesota Super Lawyers Women's Edition).

Jeffrey Montpetit for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

Mark Olive for Workers' Compensation.

Michael Scully for Workers' Compensation.

Jeffrey Sieben for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff. He is also recognized on the Minnesota Super Lawyers Top 100 list.

Harry Sieben, Jr. for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

Cory Whalen for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff

Amy Wallace was recognized for a second consecutive year as a 2022 Super Lawyer Rising Star for Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff (also recognized on Minnesota Super Lawyers Women's Edition).

Each year, attorneys from SiebenCarey receive recognition for their efforts to assist clients affected by auto accidents, personal injury, and workers' compensation issues. The firm has won honors as a U.S. News Best Law Firm every year since 2010 and is frequently represented in The Best Lawyers in America® – an annual list universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

For 32 years, Super Lawyers has evaluated attorneys on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. It is published as a special supplement in Twin Cities Business, Minneapolis/St. Paul Magazine and Minnesota Super Lawyers Magazine.

SiebenCarey 70th Anniversary

Founded in 1952, SiebenCarey has grown to become one of Minnesota's largest and most widely respected personal injury law firms, successfully representing more than 70,000 people. For 70 years, the firm has employed experienced lawyers and professional support personnel covering general trial practice in all courts, personal injury, workers' compensation, and wrongful death. SiebenCarey maintains offices in Minneapolis, Lakeville, and Duluth. For more information, visit www.knowyourrights.com.

