Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Workato One of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials™, Ranking #21

The leading enterprise automation platform is a Great Place to Work® Certified company

Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Workato as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials, coming in at #21 for Small and Medium-sized companies. Earning a spot means that Workato is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

Great Place to Work measured the differences in over 413,000 Millennials' survey responses to those of other generations taken from America's largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies that represent more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 98% of Workato's employees said the company is a great place to work. This number is 41% higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are beyond grateful and proud to be named one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. With Millennials representing nearly 70% of Workato's workforce, this generation has cemented themselves as leaders in how we continue to shape and think about the future of work," said Carle Quinn, Chief People Officer at Workato. "What has made our organization incredibly successful is our people, and providing them an opportunity to be part of something bigger than themselves - a part of our mission that is changing the way people work and the impact our technology is having in driving business transformation while enriching the employee experience not only for us but also for our customers."

Founded in 2013, Workato is transforming automation across businesses with a single platform for data, apps, and processes. The company is emerging as a market leader in enterprise automation as the only low-code, no-code platform that reduces fragmentation company-wide. Over the past year, Workato more than doubled its workforce and established subsidiaries in the U.K., India, and Japan, plus opened an office in Dublin and a data center in Frankfurt.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies value their millennial workers by showing genuine care, flexibility, and purpose in ways that matter to this generation," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They expect company values to be lived by their leaders, which, in turn, elicits their loyalty and trust. Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Millennials for their hard work."

In 2022, Workato ranked #3 in the Small and Medium category as a Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine.

To learn more about Workato and the future of enterprise automation, please visit www.workato.com.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005494/en/