MSCI Appoints Cristina Bondolowski as Chief Marketing Officer

MSCI Inc. MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Cristina Bondolowski has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer and as a member of MSCI's Executive Committee.

Ms. Bondolowski will be responsible for the strategic development and execution of MSCI's global marketing and communications programs in support of the firm's global growth initiatives and client focus areas, including ESG and climate. She will oversee integrated marketing campaigns across multiple channels and deliver content-driven thought leadership to build awareness and engagement across MSCI's tools, solutions, and global client base of institutional investors. She will be based in Palo Alto, California and report to Baer Pettit, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Ms. Bondolowski is a tenured marketing executive with over two decades of experience across diverse industries and companies, most recently serving as Global Marketing Head, Print & Pan-HP Sustainability Impact. Prior to that, she served as Global Marketing Head, Computing at HP for over three years. Before HP, she spent 19 years with The Coca-Cola Company in various leadership positions, including Global Chief Marketing Officer Carbonated Beverages. Before joining The Coca-Cola Company, Ms. Bondolowski held a variety of marketing roles at wide-ranging companies such as Colgate-Palmolive, Universal Studios, and IBM.

Mr. Pettit said: "We are fortunate to welcome Cristina to MSCI and our leadership team. Cristina brings significant expertise in driving innovative marketing strategies for world-renowned brands. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to advance and strengthen the way we communicate and connect with our clients around the world."

Ms. Bondolowski said: "I am thrilled to begin working with the team at MSCI during this exciting period of rapid transformation and growth for the firm. I look forward to playing a part in telling the story of how MSCI is bringing greater transparency to the global financial markets and helping investors understand, assess and manage portfolio risks, particularly across the ESG investment landscape, through research-driven, and technology-enabled solutions."

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

