Enhances Local Support for OEMs and Tier 1s in Europe's Largest Automotive Manufacturing Region

indie Semiconductor INDI, an Autotech solutions innovator, has formally opened its engineering center of excellence (CoE) in Dresden, Germany. The center is one of a series of European facilities that the company is either creating or expanding as part of its strategy to deliver local technical support for a rapidly growing base of OEM and Tier 1 automotive customers in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005267/en/

indie Semiconductor Formally Opens Dresden Center of Excellence. (Photo: Business Wire)

Engineering teams at the Dresden CoE are developing and supporting mixed-signal, semiconductor solutions deployed in products that address vehicle electrification and driver safety and automation applications. Backed by decades of mixed-signal engineering expertise, the Dresden CoE provides functional safety design support, including the highest ASIL D level requirements and customized solutions. The technologies are enhancing driver and passenger user experience and accelerating mass-market deployment of highly integrated LiDAR, radar, computer vision, and ultrasound sensor solutions.

The Dresden office, first established in 2020, formally opened with a welcome ceremony, company presentation, and facility tour, which was attended by indie CEO Donald McClymont and indie executive staff, as well as Mr. Dirk Hilbert, Mayor of Dresden City. With over 30 employees to date, the Dresden facility has grown rapidly, bringing the total number of engineers in the EMEA region to well over 100. indie's EMEA design facilities are located in Scotland, Israel, Germany and Hungary.

"Europe is the second largest vehicle market in the world and accounts for approximately 20% of global production and sales," said Donald McClymont, co-founder and chief executive officer of indie. "By expanding our footprint in Germany, the Dresden CoE plays an important part in our strategy to provide high-quality, local resources in a country that is known for automotive excellence."

Brendan McKearney, indie's VP for sales and business development, EMEA, adds "The local support from Dresden and our EMEA facilities, and direct access to our engineering teams enables an unmatched level of customer intimacy, helping customers meet their challenging schedules and project goals."

At the event, Mayor of Dresden City, Dirk Hilbert, commented "An aspiring semiconductor company from California decides to set up its German headquarters in Dresden. Just two years later, a 30-strong team of experts is already developing pioneering circuits for large parts of the automotive world here. indie Semiconductor's growth story is a remarkable success for the company and the location."

Dr. Robert Franke, Head of Office for Economic Development, adds: "The chip designer indie Semiconductor is already one of the hidden champions in Silicon Saxony. The market prospects are promising, and as a partner we stand by the company and support its ambitious growth plans."

The opening of the Dresden CoE offers multiple career opportunities across engineering and other disciplines. To learn more, please visit www.indiesemi.com/careers.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next-generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors spanning multiple modalities, including LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles while our advanced user interfaces enabled by our mixed-signal SoCs transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Córdoba, Argentina; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden and Munich, Germany; Cambridge, England; Edinburgh, Scotland; Haifa, Israel; Quebec City, Canada; Tokyo, Japan and several locations throughout China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future business and financial performance and prospects, and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "outlook," "should," "could," "may" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results included in such forward-looking statements. In addition to the factors previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on April 11, 2022 and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under "Risk Factors" therein), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain and the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes and achieve additional design wins; the impact of any acquisitions we may make, including our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and risks that the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new and enhanced products and expand into new technologies and markets; trade restrictions and trade tensions; our ability to build, staff and integrate new design, testing, sales and marketing facilities throughout the world; and political and economic instability in our target markets. All forward looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this announcement or in our other public filings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

#indie_Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005267/en/