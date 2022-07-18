Exactech Launches Significant Update to Equinoxe® Shoulder Preoperative Planning App

Smart technology features humeral planning and other major enhancements that offer surgeons a complete view of patient solutions
Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, today announces the U.S. release of the Equinoxe® Shoulder Planning App v2.1, giving surgeons increased flexibility to plan shoulder component placement and select implants and sizes for the scapula and humerus based on a patient's specific anatomy.
The shoulder preoperative planning software can be used with the ExactechGPS® navigation system in the operating room, connecting the preoperative plan with implant placement. Recent studies demonstrate GPS provides verified placement accuracy within 2mm and 2 degrees of the preoperative plan1,2, better fixation1-4 and improved clinical outcomes compared to non-navigated groups, including improved range of motion and reduced postoperative complications, revision rates and adverse events.5
The latest Equinoxe Planning App version features:
- Humeral planning, with a range of Equinoxe humeral stem components and sizes, including the Stemless Shoulder and Preserve short stem
- Views for stem anterior/posterior, medial/lateral and inclination positions
- Humeral head offset and position adjustment in anatomic procedures
- Humeral tray and liner planning for reverse procedures
- Patient neutral abduction position refinement
- Views of the total joint and use of combined motions to assess shoulder range of motion and impingement at specific locations
- A redesigned, enhanced user interface
- Easy access to Predict+™, the first machine learning-based clinical decision support tool for shoulder surgery
"The enhancements to the Equinoxe Planning App allow me to truly personalize each reconstruction in a patient-specific fashion," said Moby Parsons, MD, a joint replacement surgeon at The Knee, Hip and Shoulder Center (Portsmouth, NH) and Equinoxe/GPS design team member. "The addition of humeral-sided planning provides a full suite of planning solutions that incorporates the comprehensive portfolio of implants that Equinoxe offers. The ability to assess range of motion and impingement as a function of implant configuration complements my ability to determine the optimal plan that can positively impact each patient's outcome. When combined with the actionable insights provided by Predict+, which has also been added to the Planning App, I can now manage solutions for my patients that are driven by Active Intelligence®."
"Since the launch of the original Equinoxe Planning App, surgeons have planned more than 50,000 shoulder cases and executed their plans in 30,000+ cases using GPS," said Exactech Senior Vice President of Extremities Chris Roche. "The Planning App, combined with GPS, makes the system the first and only shoulder navigation technology that connects the preoperative plan with real-time intraoperative instrument guidance – and verifies implant placement. The new features added to the Planning App highlight Exactech's drive to create new solutions that enhance our surgeons' surgical experiences."
International market clearance of the Planning App v2.1 is targeted for the fourth quarter. Download the Equinoxe Planning App at www.AISurgeon.com and explore all of Exactech's Active Intelligence technologies at www.AIExactech.com.
1Greene A. et al. Navigated vs. non-navigated results of a CT based computer assisted shoulder arthroplasty system in 30 cadavers. Presented at ISTA 2018.*
2Nashikkar P. et al. Role of intraoperative navigation in the fixation of the glenoid component in reverse total shoulder arthroplasty: a clinical case-control study. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2019 Sept.;28(9):1685-1691.
3Nashikkar P. et al. Computer navigation re-creates planned glenoid placement and reduces correction variability in total shoulder arthroplasty: an in vivo case-control study. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2019 Dec;28(12):e398-e409.
4Roche C. et al. Impact of screw length and screw quantity on rTSA glenoid fixation for two different sizes of glenoid baseplates. JSES Open Access (JSESOA-D-19-00048R1).*
5Greene A. et al. Two-year clinical outcomes of total shoulder arthroplasty performed with a computer navigated surgery system. Presented at CAOS 2022.
*In vitro (bench) test results may not necessarily be indicative of clinical performance.
The Equinoxe Planning App is used exclusively with the Equinoxe Platform Shoulder System and its comprehensive glenoid and humeral solutions. ExactechGPS and the Equinoxe Planning App are manufactured by Blue Ortho, a subsidiary of Exactech, and distributed by Exactech.
About Exactech
Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.
