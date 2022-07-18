HNI Healthcare's VitalsMD® Software Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates HNI Healthcare is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information
HNI Healthcare (HNI), a technology-enabled and data-driven physician practice management company, announces that their VitalsMD® proprietary software has earned certified status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's VitalsMD® proprietary software has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places HNI Healthcare in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"HNI as an organization is devoted to being solutions driven; providing innovative, value-based, and data-driven tools that enable healthcare providers to provide exceptional patient care," said Merced Gonzales, Chief Technology and Information Officer, HNI Healthcare. "As we well know, the healthcare landscape is complex and thus meeting security, privacy, and compliance requirements is extremely difficult. Attaining the HITRUST r2 certification exemplifies HNI's commitment to security, privacy, risk management, and of course, the protection of our patient's highly sensitive information and data. We are extremely pleased VitalsMD® received this elite certification."
"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that HNI has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."
About HNI Healthcare (HNI)
HNI is a healthcare technology and physician practice management company focused on improving clinical, operational, and financial outcomes for healthcare facilities. The company's advanced technology and management expertise enable hospitals to improve key quality and performance metrics through a clinically-integrated, value-based care model. HNI is based in Austin, Texas. Visit our website at www.hnihealthcare.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005204/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.