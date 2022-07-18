HNI Healthcare's VitalsMD® Software Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates HNI Healthcare is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

HNI Healthcare (HNI), a technology-enabled and data-driven physician practice management company, announces that their VitalsMD® proprietary software has earned certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's VitalsMD® proprietary software has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places HNI Healthcare in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"HNI as an organization is devoted to being solutions driven; providing innovative, value-based, and data-driven tools that enable healthcare providers to provide exceptional patient care," said Merced Gonzales, Chief Technology and Information Officer, HNI Healthcare. "As we well know, the healthcare landscape is complex and thus meeting security, privacy, and compliance requirements is extremely difficult. Attaining the HITRUST r2 certification exemplifies HNI's commitment to security, privacy, risk management, and of course, the protection of our patient's highly sensitive information and data. We are extremely pleased VitalsMD® received this elite certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that HNI has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About HNI Healthcare (HNI)

HNI is a healthcare technology and physician practice management company focused on improving clinical, operational, and financial outcomes for healthcare facilities. The company's advanced technology and management expertise enable hospitals to improve key quality and performance metrics through a clinically-integrated, value-based care model. HNI is based in Austin, Texas. Visit our website at www.hnihealthcare.com.

