FITCHIN Announces $3.5 Million in Seed Funding and Welcomes Joe McCann as an Advisor, Accelerating the Development of its Gaming Ecosystem

FITCHIN, a fully integrated, digital gaming ecosystem powered by blockchain, today announced that it has raised approximately $3.5 million in its seed funding round, led by several recognized crypto natives, venture capitalists, gaming personalities, and sports icons. FITCHIN has also announced its welcoming of former Microsoft strategist and notable crypto entrepreneur, Joe McCann, as an official advisor.

FITCHIN will utilize the funds to expand on three main focuses: infrastructure, community building, and partnerships. Its focus on infrastructure will accelerate the development of its esports community hubs, tournaments platform and NFT marketplace.

"We're very excited to have closed this first round of funding amid the current market conditions. It shows the trust that investors have in our vision, in our team of executives, and in our ability to change and improve upon the ways in which global gaming communities connect," said Santiago Portela, CEO of FITCHIN.

Joe McCann, known to take a very technological view on crypto, will serve as a lead business growth and strategy advisor for the FITCHIN executive team as they expand the platform and connect gamers with novel experiences, including more intimate access to their favorite teams.

"FITCHIN is the most integrated and forward-thinking gaming platform yet to enter the space," said Joe McCann. "It combines the novelty and community-centric aspects that the next wave of gamers are seeking, from new play-to-earn capabilities and tight community hubs, to intimate access to teams. I'm excited to watch this platform shake up the gaming world and bring new pools of gamers into crypto."

"I believe esports and crypto are two of the most exciting markets right now, and FITCHIN sits at the intersection; it provides real utility to gamers and esports teams while leveraging the power of blockchain," said Nicolas Weber, MetaGameHub DAO Co-Founder. "I'm excited to see the impact that this ambitious project will have on the world of gaming."

In addition to the three main focuses, the funds will also be used to onboard the first wave of elite professional esports teams that will join the FITCHIN community through membership passes, hosted tournaments and unique digital collectibles.

About FITCHIN

FITCHIN is a fully integrated Web 3.0 gaming community playground that connects esports teams, content creators and fans. Its fully gamified platform allows users to be members of top team communities, compete in tournaments, buy limited NFT collections, and participate in exclusive events and experiences, all while earning rewards for milestones and active contributions. Its platform provides teams with all the tools needed to grow their followings and generate new revenue streams through Web 3.0.

Twitter

Instagram

Discord

Telegram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005146/en/