Westinghouse Brings Global Decommissioning Expertise to Norway

Westinghouse Electric Company announced today a major engineering contract with Norwegian Nuclear Decommissioning (NND) to plan the decommissioning of the country's two nuclear research reactors located in Halden and Kjeller. The three-year agreement includes options up to six years and is valued up to $100 million (NOK 1 billion).
"The decommissioning of the nuclear facilities in Norway is a complicated assignment and NND welcomes the international decommissioning experience that Westinghouse brings to this project." said Nils Bøhmer, CTO at NND. "We greatly value the in-depth expertise that Westinghouse has in engineering design, including extensive experience in licensing and safety assessments. They will be a strong partner for NND in the coming years."
"We are pleased to bring our global expertise and technical innovation in decommissioning and waste management to this important work for NDD to remove and dispose of the Halden and Kjeller research reactors," said Sam Shakir, President, Westinghouse Environmental Services. "We will reimagine the sites as safe, thriving, and sustainable and ensure the decommissioning projects are completed efficiently and in a manner that returns them to green fields."
Westinghouse is the global leader in reactor dismantling projects with 15 active major reactor decommissioning projects. The company offers specialized decommissioning services focused on the most complex of scopes to help customers reduce program risks and cost. The company has a proven track-record in developing decommissioning strategies, as well as chemical decontamination, plant characterization, reactor and internals dismantling, waste treatment, interim waste storage and disposal and site remediation support.
Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
