Velodyne Lidar to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. VLDR VLDRW))), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 8, 2022, after the market close. A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET the same day.
|
What:
|
Velodyne Lidar Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
|
When:
|
Monday, August 8, 2022
|
Time:
|
1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
|
Live Call:
|
844-890-1797 or 412-317-5487 and ask to be joined into the Velodyne Lidar call
|
Live Webcast:
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Velodyne's Investor Relations page: https://investors.velodynelidar.com/. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, August 22, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-0088 and entering the passcode 1217170.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar VLDR VLDRW))) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, a global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne's revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including robotics, industrial, intelligent infrastructure, autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005135/en/
