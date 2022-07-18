SeekOut Announces New Platform Capabilities to Quickly Source Healthcare Candidates in Times of Workforce Shortfall

Healthcare Talent Pool Improves Recruiter Efficiency, Widens Candidate Opportunities

SeekOut, the leading Enterprise Talent Optimization Platform, today announced the launch of its Healthcare Talent Pool for companies to source candidates for hard-to-fill healthcare positions. With the newly expanded capabilities, SeekOut's platform provides companies with access to the largest pool of U.S. healthcare candidates, empowering recruiters to find and source the talent they need faster than before.

According to the World Health Organization, the supply of healthcare workers is forecasted to reach a shortfall of 14.5 million healthcare workers by 2030, and the industry's need for a specialized workforce makes it difficult for organizations to reach experienced talent. As healthcare companies face shortages, recruiters and decision-makers need access to accurate, up-to-date information and insights about candidates to hire new talent effectively.

"We know that healthcare roles are some of the hardest to fill in today's environment and many organizations struggle to find skilled and specialized healthcare talent," said Anoop Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder at SeekOut. "SeekOut's Healthcare Talent Pool allows recruiters to quickly identify candidates who match their open roles and reduce time to hire."

SeekOut's healthcare talent pool enables companies to:

Improve Healthcare Sourcing – with tools and insights into the largest unique US healthcare talent pool data.

– with tools and insights into the largest unique US healthcare talent pool data. Enhance Recruiter Efficiency – by allowing recruiters to find the right candidates faster through powerful search and filter capabilities and directly send outbound email campaigns with updated information.

– by allowing recruiters to find the right candidates faster through powerful search and filter capabilities and directly send outbound email campaigns with updated information. Ensure Candidate Accuracy – with access to the most comprehensive and up-to-date data, recruiters can engage confidently and directly with candidates.

"It was tough finding medical professionals and even tougher getting them to engage with no contact information," said Michele McDonald, Talent Acquisition Manager at Wellpath. "SeekOut makes the recruiting process incredibly easy to discover and successfully engage with hard-to-find talent. Within the first 30 days of using SeekOut, my team extended five offers which resulted in three hires—a huge win. The customer support has been great, and the user experience is second to none."

Leading healthcare companies have trusted SeekOut for years to help them find diverse and hard-to-source talent. By expanding its talent pool to include 5.5 million more healthcare professionals, SeekOut helps healthcare companies gain the competitive advantage they need now to connect with talent that's becoming increasingly harder to find and place. The new sourcing feature also provides aggregate data on candidates' skills, locations, employment history, and more, augmenting the only Enterprise Talent Optimization Platform that allows great companies and great people to grow together.

For more information about SeekOut's Healthcare Talent Pool, visit https://seekout.com/assets/healthcare-talent-pool-datasheet/.

About SeekOut

SeekOut is the leading Enterprise Talent Optimization Platform that companies use to quickly hire, grow, and retain great talent while focusing on diversity, technical expertise, and other hard-to-find skillsets. In 2022, SeekOut was named on the Forbes annual list of America's Best Startup Employers and CEO Anoop Gupta was crowned GeekWire's CEO of the Year. Throughout 2021, SeekOut was ranked number two in the B2B category of The Information's 50 Startups to Watch list, and was included on Madrona's Intelligent Apps Top 40 list. Founded in 2017, SeekOut has raised $189 million in funding, is backed by Tiger Global Management, Madrona Venture Group, Mayfield, and Founders Circle Capital and is valued at $1.2 billion. For more information, visit www.seekout.com.

