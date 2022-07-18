Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership Agreement with Sunnybrook Research Institute to Identify Novel Drug Candidates for Neurodegenerative Diseases

- Project to support identification of Bax and Bak inhibitor therapeutic candidates with the potential to treat ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX ("Amylyx" or the "Company") today announced a two-year sponsored research agreement with Sunnybrook Research Institute (SRI) to expedite the identification of novel drug candidates that inhibit Bax and Bak with high potency, specificity and appropriate pharmacokinetic properties for the development as therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, specifically in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
"We have been closely following research into Bax and Bak inhibition considering the criticality of these proteins in pathways of cell death and axonal degeneration and the work that has been done on these pathways in ALS. We are excited about the work conducted at SRI which we believe could be important for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases," said Joshua Cohen, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Amylyx. Justin Klee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Amylyx added, "ALS is a relentless and complex disease, so we must also be relentless in our pursuit of new therapies to fulfill our mission to end the suffering caused by ALS and neurodegenerative diseases."
ALS is a relentlessly progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disorder caused by motor neuron death in the brain and spinal cord. Motor neuron loss in ALS leads to deteriorating muscle function, the inability to move and speak, respiratory paralysis, and eventually death. The pathophysiologic mechanisms leading to motor neuron death in ALS are multifactorial and include programmed cell death pathways involving Bax and Bak. Preclinical studies have shown promise for targeted inhibition of Bax and Bak in ALS, with results showing the preservation of motor neurons, delayed symptom onset, prolonged survival, and no toxicity concerns in an ALS mouse model.
"We have been investigating the inhibition of Bax and Bak as a potential mechanism of action for neurodegenerative diseases, especially ALS, for a number of years, and we are optimistic about where this research can go," said David Andrews, Ph.D., Director and Senior Scientist in Biological Sciences at SRI, Tier 1 Canada Research Chair, and Principal Investigator. "We are thrilled to work with Amylyx to have a laser-focus on identifying potentially novel therapeutic candidates for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases."
At the end of this two-year agreement, Amylyx will have the right to license and develop any drug candidates that are identified by the research being conducted by SRI. SRI will be responsible for identification of multiple rounds of new Bax and Bak inhibitor compounds. The new analogs will be subjected to a robust screening cascade of biochemical, cell-based assays, and in vitro and in vivo neurodegenerative disease models, leading to the potential identification of a novel lead series of Bax inhibitors that may be ready to enter Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to supporting and creating more moments for the neurodegenerative community through the discovery and development of innovative new treatments. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and has operations in Canada and EMEA. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. For investors please visit investors.amylyx.com.
About Sunnybrook Research Institute
Sunnybrook Research Institute (SRI) is the research arm of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, an internationally recognized academic health sciences centre fully affiliated with the University of Toronto. SRI is one of the fastest growing hospital-based research enterprises in Canada with well-established programs in basic and applied sciences which span across three scientific platforms and ten clinical programs, developing innovations in care for the more than 1.3 million patients the hospital cares for annually.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning the of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability to identify and develop compounds that inhibit Bax and Bak proteins and the potential of such compounds as a treatment for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases, as well as the potential success of the [collaboration]/[partnership] between Amylyx and SRI. Any forward-looking statements in this communication are based on Amylyx management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of Amylyx' program development activities, Amylyx' ability to execute on its strategy, regulatory developments, expectations regarding the timing of regulatory review of Amylyx' product candidates, the success of pre-clinical and clinical programs, Amylyx' ability to fund operations, and the impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will have on Amylyx' operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in Amylyx' United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Amylyx' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Amylyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005139/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.