Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2022 Business Awards

by Business Wire
July 18, 2022 9:00 AM | 2 min read

Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Business. The Merit Awards for Business were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, best places to work, corporate excellence, emerging business and privately or publicly held companies.

"This year's recipients represent leaders and businesses that have demonstrated innovation, excellence and overall business success," said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards. "We congratulate each winner and look forward to seeing their future accomplishments."

2022 Merit Awards for Business winners are:

Best Places to Work:
Gold: Proxima Clinical Research
Silver: Nexus Pharmaceuticals
Bronze: Sientra

Business Excellence:
Gold: SEGAL NYC
Silver: KEVA Health

Business Innovation:
Gold: Sientra
Silver: Nexus Pharmaceuticals
Bronze: Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions

Business Technology:
Gold: Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions
Silver: TREES

Emerging Business:
Gold: Nexus Pharmaceuticals
Silver: Sollievo Pharmaceuticals
Bronze: Vantage Sports Camp

Executive Leadership:
Gold: Veritone
Silver: Azumo
Bronze: Proxima Clinical Research

Private Company:
Gold: Proxima Clinical Research
Silver: Nexus Pharmaceuticals
Bronze: Mode Transportation

Public Company:
Gold: Veritone
Silver: Visa
Bronze: Cisco

The 2022 Merit Awards for Technology will open for submissions on August 1, 2022.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com.

Posted In: Press Releases

