STG2022: Regions Bank Teams to Share the Good

As the school year draws near, teams from Regions Bank are helping students get ready.

School bells soon will ring, students will be back in the classrooms, and between now and then, teams from Regions Bank will be providing supplies, financial contributions and volunteerism as part of the bank's annual Share the Good campaign.

Share the Good is now in its 13th year. Regions organizes the campaign as a way to build on the company's year-round commitment to volunteer service and community engagement. This year's theme is Back to School. It comes at a time when parents, students and relatives face higher costs for a wide range of good and services, including academic supplies.

"Advancing education is one of Regions' top priorities for community engagement, so the back-to-school focus for this year's Share the Good campaign is a natural fit," explained Regions Community Affairs Manager Wendi Boyen. "Regions Bank teams in several states are developing local Share the Good initiatives that are custom tailored to meet specific needs. While every local outreach is unique, the message is always the same: Regions Bank is committed to supporting education."

Share the Good initiatives are underway now and will continue through July 29. Among local examples of Share the Good this year:

Community engagement is a significant part of the culture at Regions and is fostered through a variety of ongoing programs. For example, every year, Regions offers associates a paid day off to volunteer in their community. Further, the bank connects associates with a wide range of ongoing volunteerism opportunities that align with their skills and experience. Examples of the bank's involvement are available in the annual Community Engagement Report and the Community Engagement section of Regions' news website, Doing More Today.

