STG2022: Regions Bank Teams to Share the Good

As the school year draws near, teams from Regions Bank are helping students get ready.
School bells soon will ring, students will be back in the classrooms, and between now and then, teams from Regions Bank will be providing supplies, financial contributions and volunteerism as part of the bank's annual Share the Good campaign.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005130/en/
Regions Bank teams in several states will collect and deliver school supplies, in addition to other local initiatives, as part of Share the Good. (Photo: Business Wire)
Share the Good is now in its 13th year. Regions organizes the campaign as a way to build on the company's year-round commitment to volunteer service and community engagement. This year's theme is Back to School. It comes at a time when parents, students and relatives face higher costs for a wide range of good and services, including academic supplies.
"Advancing education is one of Regions' top priorities for community engagement, so the back-to-school focus for this year's Share the Good campaign is a natural fit," explained Regions Community Affairs Manager Wendi Boyen. "Regions Bank teams in several states are developing local Share the Good initiatives that are custom tailored to meet specific needs. While every local outreach is unique, the message is always the same: Regions Bank is committed to supporting education."
Share the Good initiatives are underway now and will continue through July 29. Among local examples of Share the Good this year:
- Nashville, Tenn.: Regions associates are collecting school supplies and stuffing backpacks for United Way of Greater Nashville's Stuff the Bus Campaign. Branch teams are also assembling goodie baskets for teachers.
- Tampa Bay, Fla.: Regions is supporting both the Tampa and St. Petersburg campuses of Academy Prep Center with a donation for each school. Bank associates are also announcing a renewed community partnership with Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay with funding for class materials.
- Indianapolis: Regions is sponsoring a backpack drive for students at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. In addition, volunteers from the bank's Indianapolis Diversity, Equity and Inclusion network are working at Teachers' Treasures, known as a "free store for teachers" who serve students from low- to moderate-income areas.
- Birmingham, Ala.: The bank's Women in Finance group is collecting school supplies and backpacks to support United Way of Central Alabama, and the Birmingham Diversity, Equity and Inclusion network is hosting a book drive at Regions' headquarters that will benefit Better Basics. Additionally, Regions will present a donation to the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation.
- Knoxville, Tenn.: Regions teams are gathering school supplies for the local United Way's Changemobile, a customized Airstream that delivers services and support into local communities. Teams are also making a financial contribution to Junior Achievement of East Tennessee.
- Memphis, Tenn.: Regions is sponsoring an investment summer camp called Young Wall Street Traders, which seeks to introduce more young people to financial services careers and bridge the wealth gap among African American and Latino American students. The Memphis Regions team is also supporting the Peer Power Big River Crossing Half Marathon & 10K. The Peer Power Foundation's mission is to empower and inspire scholars through student-to-student tutoring. Additionally, Regions teams are participating in the Stuff the Bus School supply drive for United Way of the Mid-South.
- Houston, Texas: Twelve teams of Regions associates are supporting Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas with a bowling tournament fundraiser. In addition, Regions will make a financial donation to the organization.
Community engagement is a significant part of the culture at Regions and is fostered through a variety of ongoing programs. For example, every year, Regions offers associates a paid day off to volunteer in their community. Further, the bank connects associates with a wide range of ongoing volunteerism opportunities that align with their skills and experience. Examples of the bank's involvement are available in the annual Community Engagement Report and the Community Engagement section of Regions' news website, Doing More Today.
About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation RF, with $164 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.
