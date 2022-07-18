Radius Global Infrastructure Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. RADI (the "Company") today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Monday, August 8, 2022. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to review financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session. A copy of the earnings release and presentation slides will be posted to the "Quarterly Results" section of the Company's website, https://www.radiusglobal.com/filings/quarterly-results.

Webcast and Conference Call:

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available through the "News & Events" section of the Company's website, https://www.radiusglobal.com/news-events/events-presentations. Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Radius Global Infrastructure Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

A replay of the webcast and access to the presentation slides will be available on the Company's website at https://www.radiusglobal.com/news-events/events-presentations. A telephonic replay can be accessed through August 23, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode 13731109.

About the Company:

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. is one of the largest owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential telecommunications digital infrastructure in 21 countries. Radius is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties underlying their mission-critical digital infrastructure. Radius's proven lease origination engine drives attractive yields on capital invested and maintains a broad pipeline of acquisition opportunities.

For further information, see https://www.radiusglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005045/en/