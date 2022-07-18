Lone Star College Deploys YuJa's Video Platform to Serve More than 80,000 Students Each Semester

Lone Star College (LSC), one of the nation's largest colleges, has signed a five-year agreement to license the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, which will provide the institution with a media and lecture capture software solution to serve its more than 80,000 students. The institution was replacing Techsmith Knowmia, which recently exited the higher education marketplace.
The college was seeking a cloud-based hosted media capture solution to capture multiple audio and video feeds, as well as host content in a secure environment. The institution highlighted the importance of compliance with all governing laws and the ability to integrate with existing solutions, such as the college's Learning Management System Desire2Learn, Webex, and others.
"Lone Star College was looking for a user-friendly, reliable and responsive solution that streamlines accessibility and is compatible with existing technology," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "Because of the size of the institution, there is a broad range of users, and they wanted to ensure a smooth transition for everyone. Our goal is always to provide ease of use and interoperability so instructors and students of all skill levels can use the Video Platform's features."
The college and its students will benefit from robust and easy-to-use features available in YuJa's lecture capture, live streaming and sharing tools, as well as the ability to auto-caption media in multiple languages. Built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content will help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging synchronous and asynchronous learning experiences.
ABOUT LONE STAR COLLEGE
Located in the Houston metropolitan area, Lone Star College is one of the fastest-growing and largest institutions of higher education in the nation. Lone Star College (LSC) serves more than 80,000 students each semester in eight colleges, two university centers, 10 additional centers and through Independent School District partners. LSC offers 200+ program options with workforce certifications and high-quality associate and baccalaureate degrees.
ABOUT YUJA, INC.
YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.
We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005116/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.