GolfzonDeca Inc. Launches ONE caddie, the Simplest Golf App for Smartwatch Compatible with Wear OS and watchOS

GolfzonDeca Inc. (183410:KONEX), a global golf rangefinder manufacturer, launched the professional Golf Application ‘ONE caddie' compatible with both Google's Wear OS and Apple's watchOS on July 18th, 2022.

By eliminating unnecessary functions, ONE caddie app displays essential and simple functions for golf rounds and by simply installing this under $1 app, you can change general smartwatches into professional golf functional watches.

GolfzonDeca already released the beta version's golf application for Apple Watch users only by the name of 1$ golf application without advertisement and marketing. It caused a sensation in Korea, the U.S., Canada, and other countries through word of mouth. As a result, the company started full-fledged research and development of ONE caddie and now it can be utilized in all smartwatches of major IT companies, including those which have the first and second-largest market share.

By simply touching the display, the simple UI of ONE caddie shows core functions such as slope-adjusted distances based on elevation, PAR information, and meter-yard information, reducing the waste of time and trouble caused by operating the device.

ONE caddie is available in about 95% of golf courses in the world and can show slope-adjusted distances based on elevation thanks to the 40,000 golf courses map DB of 170 countries including Europe, the U.S., Japan, and South Asian countries that GolfzonDeca has accumulated over the past 20 years. By course auto-updating functions through an online network, ONE caddie shows up-to-date map information based on the golf course DB to all golfers anytime, anywhere.

The affordable price is also eye-catching. GolfzonDeca introduces its ONE caddie's daily ticket for less than one dollar, the coffee price, and is popular among golf beginners, and other amateur and professional golfers for the day's round. Currently, ONE caddie also offers a first-month launching promotion that offers discounts on monthly subscriptions, allowing golfers wearing smartwatches to change their wearable devices into golf watches at a reasonable price.

