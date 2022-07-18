Amplitude to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast on August 3, 2022

Amplitude, Inc. AMPL, the pioneer in digital optimization, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Amplitude will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 PM PT to discuss its financial results and provide its financial outlook for the third quarter and full year 2022.
The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amplitude's website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website a few hours after the conclusion of the event.
About Amplitude
Amplitude is the pioneer in digital optimization software. Nearly 1,600 customers, including Atlassian, Instacart, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to help them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: "How do our digital products drive our business?" The Amplitude Digital Optimization System makes critical data accessible and actionable to every team — unifying product, marketing, developers, and executive teams around a new depth of customer understanding and common visibility into what drives business outcomes. Amplitude is the best-in-class product analytics solution, ranked #1 in G2's 2022 Summer Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.
