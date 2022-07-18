Purdy® Painter's Storage Box Is the First of Its Kind Designed with Professional Painters in Mind

Three-tiered interlocking box system keeps Pros organized and jobsite ready
The Purdy® brand announced the launch of its Purdy Painter's Storage Box, a three-tiered interlocking system designed to keep professional painters organized and productive, and able to quickly transport their tools from jobsites. The first of its kind storage system created for Pros by Pros, each box features dedicated space for housing painting tools, which includes a bin for wet brushes or roller covers up to 18 inches, hanger bars for organizing paintbrushes and even room for stowing two extension poles.
"Professional painters are stressing the importance of organization more than ever before," said Sharad Gaurav, Purdy Product Manager. "And rightfully so, since home improvement projects have increased over the past few years, which means Pros need solutions that will save them time on every job. We listened. The Purdy Painter's Storage Box is the first of its kind storage system created with painters and their tools in mind."
With specialized tools and products geared toward efficiency becoming more desirable among professional painters, Pros require organization solutions that allow them to complete more jobs quickly. The Purdy Painter's Storage Box has dedicated space for every tool, ensuring Pros are always organized and have what they need at their fingertips.
Each lid on the Purdy Painter's Storage Box stays open at a 90-degree angle for quick access to tools. The top lid also features the profiles of paint can bases in differing sizes, so Pros can securely place cans while in use on the job for added convenience.
Between jobsites, the storage boxes stack easily, lock securely in place and are effortless to move with two large, all-terrain 9-inch wheels that are replaceable and an integrated, telescopic handle. The Purdy Painter's Storage Box is rugged and IP 65 rated for water and dust resistance. It is also compact enough for use anywhere and can roll all your tools in and out of jobsites, minimizing the number of trips to a work vehicle.
The new Purdy Painter's Storage Box is available at Sherwin-Williams stores and online. Visit www.purdy.com/en/storage-box to find a retailer near you. Learn more at Purdy.com and be sure to check out Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more helpful content and how-to videos.
About the Purdy® Brand
Purdy is a leading brand of professional painting applicators for paint and decorating projects, delivering innovative products that provide the perfect finish. Since 1925, professional painters and skilled do-it-yourselfers have looked to Purdy for high-quality, handcrafted tools. Purdy offers premium paintbrushes, roller covers, extension poles, surface preparation tools and paint accessories for almost every application. Purdy strives on its commitment to quality, durability and performance. PROS demand … PURDY delivers.
About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group
Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy ®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.
