Global Atlantic announces new registered index-linked annuity to help retirees balance growth potential and risk management

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic), a leading financial services company, announced the launch of ForeStructured Growth, the first registered index-linked annuity (RILA) to be issued by a company subsidiary. The annuity provides retirees with meaningful growth potential alongside interest crediting strategies designed to limit the risk of performance losses. Interest crediting options include Strategy Indices tied to a variety of market indices, an innovative crediting strategy, as well as three exclusive indices.

"Americans are clearly concerned about the combined effects of rising inflation, increasing rates and market volatility on their retirement savings," said Rob Arena, Co-President and Head of Individual Markets at Global Atlantic. "ForeStructured Growth gives them a new option to serve their growth objectives while managing their risk."

With ForeStructured Growth, growth potential is linked to the performance of index crediting strategies, up to a stated maximum. ForeStructured Growth offers:

Growth Potential. A total of 24 index-linked crediting strategies, as well as a one-year fixed strategy are available. Available indices include the S&P 500 Index, Nasdaq-100 Index, and three exclusive indices: Fidelity US Corporate Strength Index, Franklin US Equity Index and UBS Climate Aware Equity Index. The amount of growth potential varies based on the level of risk mitigation selected.

A total of 24 index-linked crediting strategies, as well as a one-year fixed strategy are available. Available indices include the S&P 500 Index, Nasdaq-100 Index, and three exclusive indices: Fidelity US Corporate Strength Index, Franklin US Equity Index and UBS Climate Aware Equity Index. The amount of growth potential varies based on the level of risk mitigation selected. Risk Mitigation. The Adaptive Floor, an innovative, first-in-the-market Index Strategy that is designed to initially limits losses to a maximum of 10% of the allocation with the potential to incrementally lock in growth over time. Additional interest crediting strategies are designed to limit loss against the first 10% or 20% of potential losses for specified number of years. With this feature, known as a buffer, clients would only experience losses over and above the chosen buffer percentage.

To learn more about the ForeStructured Growth annuity, visit www.globalatlantic.com

Notes: With the Adaptive Floor, referred to as the Aggregate Floor Index Strategy in the product prospectus, as long as the allocation remains in the Adaptive Floor Indexed Strategy, any losses in the Strategy due to negative index performance will not permit the Strategy Contract Value to decrease below the Adaptive Floor (protected amount), which is initially 90% of the allocation to the Strategy. Any withdrawals, rider charges, reallocations or election of the reset feature would adjust the protected amount.

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leader in the U.S. annuity and life insurance industry, serving the needs of individuals and institutions. With differentiated investment and risk management capabilities, deep client relationships, and a strong financial foundation, the company has established a track record of delivering proven, value-added solutions and long-term growth. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management across multiple strategies and capital markets solutions. KKR's parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. KKR.

This material is intended to provide educational information regarding the features and mechanics of the product and is intended for use with the general public. It should not be considered, and does not constitute, personalized investment advice. The issuing insurance company is not an investment adviser nor registered as such with the SEC or any state securities regulatory authority. It's not acting in any fiduciary capacity with respect to any contract and/or investment.

This material is authorized for distribution only when accompanied or preceded by a prospectus and an applicable product brochure for the annuities being offered. The prospectus contains features, benefits, risks, fees, and other information regarding the registered index-linked annuity contract, which should be considered carefully before investing. You should read the prospectus carefully before investing money.

Registered indexed-linked annuity products are complex insurance and investment vehicles. There is risk of loss of principal. Early withdrawals may be subject to withdrawal charges and a market value adjustment. Please refer to the prospectus for other important information including any risks about the product.

ForeStructured Growth registered index-linked annuity is issued by Forethought Life Insurance Company, 10 West Market Street, Suite 2300, Indianapolis, Indiana. ForeStructured Growth is available with Contract FA1901SPDAX-01 and FA4131-01 and rider forms FA4132-01, FA4133-01, FA4134-01, ICC14-FL-FIATI, ICC14-FL-FIANC, FA4125-01, FA4126-01, FA4127-01, FA4128-01, FA4129-01, FA4130-01. ForeStructured Growth is underwritten and distributed by Global Atlantic Distributors, LLC.

Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of Forethought Life Insurance Company and assume compliance with the product's benefit rules, as applicable.

This information is written in connection with the promotion or marketing of the matter(s) addressed in this material. The information cannot be used or relied upon for the purpose of avoiding IRS penalties. These materials are not intended to provide tax, accounting or legal advice. As with all matters of a tax or legal nature, you should consult a tax or legal counsel for advice.

Taxable distributions (including certain deemed distributions) are subject to ordinary income taxes, and if made prior to age 59½, may also be subject to a 10% federal income tax penalty. Distributions received from a non-qualified contract before the Annuity Commencement Date are taxable to the extent of the income on the contract. Payments from IRAs are taxable in accordance with the normal rules surrounding taxation of payments from an IRA. Early surrender charges may also apply. Withdrawals will reduce the death benefit and any optional guaranteed amounts in an amount more than the actual withdrawal.

If you are investing in a registered index-linked annuity through a tax-advantaged retirement plan such as an IRA, you will receive no additional tax advantage from a (RILA). Under these circumstances, you should only consider buying a (RILA) if it makes sense because of the annuity's other features.

The "S&P 500® Index" is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and has been licensed for use by Forethought Life Insurance Company. Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicenses for certain purposes by Forethought Life Insurance Company. Forethought Life Insurance Company's products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500® Index.

Nasdaq-100 Index®, is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Forethought Life Insurance Company. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the product(s).

UBS AG AND ITS AFFILIATES ("UBS") DO NOT SPONSOR, ENDORSE, SELL, OR PROMOTE FORESTRUCTURED GROWTH. A DECISION TO INVEST IN THE PRODUCT SHOULD NOT BE MADE IN RELIANCE ON ANY OF THE STATEMENTS SET FORTH IN THIS MARKETING MATERIAL. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS ARE ADVISED TO MAKE AN INVESTMENT IN THE PRODUCT ONLY AFTER CAREFULLY CONSIDERING THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH INVESTING IN THE PRODUCT, AS DETAILED IN THE PROSPECTUS THAT IS PREPARED BY OR ON BEHALF OF FORETHOUGHT LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY ("Licensee"), THE ISSUER OF THE PRODUCT. UBS HAS LICENSED CERTAIN UBS MARKS AND OTHER DATA TO Licensee FOR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THE PRODUCT AND THE BRANDING OF THE PRODUCT, BUT UBS IS NOT INVOLVED IN THE CALCULATION OF THE PRODUCT THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE PRODUCT's METHODOLOGY OR THE CREATION OF THE PRODUCT, NOR IS UBS INVOLVED IN THE SALE OR OFFERING OF THE PRODUCT, AND UBS DOES NOT MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT.

While the UBS Climate Aware Equity Index's methodology is designed to track the performance of companies with certain climate change related and ESG characteristics, amounts you invest in an Index Strategy linked to the UBS Climate Aware Equity Index are NOT invested in the Index or companies comprising the Index. The assets in the Company's General Account and the Separate Account, which the Company invests to support its payment obligations under the Contract, are NOT invested based on climate change or ESG characteristics.

The Fidelity U.S. Corporate Strength IndexSM is an equity index, offering exposure to approximately 100 large and mid- cap stocks and is a product of Fidelity Product Services LLC ("FPS"). Fidelity is a trademark of FMR LLC. The Index has been licensed for use by Forethought Life Insurance Company in connection with the FORESTRUCTURED GROWTH Registered Index-Linked Annuity. The Index is the exclusive property of FPS and is made and compiled without regard to the needs, including, but not limited to, the suitability needs, of Forethought Life Insurance Company, FORESTRUCTURED GROWTH, or owners of FORESTRUCTURED GROWTH. FORESTRUCTURED GROWTH is not sold, sponsored, endorsed or promoted by FPS or any other party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Index. Forethought Life Insurance Company exercises sole discretion in determining whether and how FORESTRUCTURED GROWTH will be linked to the value of the Index. FPS does not provide investment advice to owners of FORESTRUCTURED GROWTH, nor to any other person or entity with respect to the Index and in no event shall any FORESTRUCTURED GROWTH [contract/policy] owner be deemed to be a client of FPS.

Neither FPS nor any other party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Index has any obligation to continue to provide the Index to Forethought Life Insurance Company with respect to FORESTRUCTURED GROWTH. Neither FPS nor any other party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Index makes any representation regarding the Index, Index information, performance, annuities generally or FORESTRUCTURED GROWTH particularly.

FPS disclaims all warranties, express or implied, including all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use. FPS shall have no responsibility or liability whatsoever with respect to FORESTRUCTURED GROWTH.

The Franklin US Equity Index (the "Index"), is calculated and maintained by FTSE Russell which aims to reflect the performance of a Franklin Templeton strategy. The Index is licensed for use by Forethought Life Insurance Company ("Forethought"). Forethought's annuity products are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Franklin Templeton, Russell or the London Stock Exchange Group companies ("LSEG") (together the "Licensor Parties") and none of the Licensor Parties make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to (i) the results to be obtained from the use of an Index (upon which Forethought's annuity products are based), (ii) the figure at which an Index is said to stand at any particular time on any particular day or otherwise, or (iii) the suitability of an Index for the purpose to which it is being put in connection with the Forethought annuity product. None of the Licensor Parties have provided or will provide any financial or investment advice or recommendation in relation to an Index to Forethought or to its clients. Each Index is calculated by Russell or its agent. None of the Licensor Parties shall be (a) liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error in an Index or (b) under any obligation to advise any person of any error therein. Franklin Templeton®, Franklin®, Franklin US Equity Index and the corresponding logos are trademarks of Franklin Templeton. Frank Russell Company ("Russell") is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company

Products and features are subject to state and firm availability and variations. Read the Contract for complete details.

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries, including Accordia Life and Annuity Company, Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance Company, Forethought Life Insurance Company and Global Atlantic Re Limited. Each subsidiary is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. These subsidiaries are not authorized to do business in New York.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005107/en/