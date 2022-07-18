Alegeus and HealthSherpa Experience Significant Momentum for ICHRA

More Employers Embracing Companies' Integrated Offering to Deliver Quick and Easy Health Insurance Enrollment and Payment Process

Alegeus, the market leader in healthcare payment solutions, and HealthSherpa, the leading enrollment platform for individual ACA health coverage, have outpaced the industry in individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements (ICHRA) since announcing an integration partnership in the summer of 2020. With updates to their partnership in 2022, both companies are poised to increase their ICHRA enrollments even faster. HealthSherpa, which has seen more than 10X growth in ICHRA pipeline, has enrolled more than three million individuals on its platform in just the last year.

ICHRAs, which were launched at the start of 2020, allow employers to reimburse employees for individual coverage insurance premiums in place of offering them a traditional group-sponsored health plan. ICHRAs can also be used by employees to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. Organizations administering consumer-directed health benefit programs can set up an ICHRA with Alegeus, and then HealthSherpa helps ICHRA-eligible employees search for and enroll in the best on-exchange and off-exchange individual health plans. This integration bolsters the health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) experience from Alegeus and gives third-party administrators (TPAs) and health plans a strategy for increasing employer and employee participation in health benefit accounts.

"We're excited about the growing demand our partners have seen for ICHRA since announcing our integration partnership with HealthSherpa," said Mark Waterstraat, chief customer officer, Alegeus. "Our joint solution is helping employers to deliver quality and cost-effective benefits quickly and efficiently to their employees. While ICHRAs can offer these through employer-defined contribution and better-fit individual coverage plans, they are still new and require a considerable amount of education and awareness. Through this partnership, our efforts are resonating, as evidenced by growing market demand."

"ICHRAs are a great option for a large and growing number of employers and their employees, and we've seen many of our client organizations begin reaping their benefits," said Ross Honig, president, OCA. "Working with Alegeus and HealthSherpa has allowed OCA to market our ICHRA solution as a "one-stop" product that is seamless and easy to use for brokers, employers, and their employees."

"Millions of consumers have enrolled in health insurance through HealthSherpa and experienced the increasing appeal of individual coverage. With our new off-exchange options, employers and brokers alike have more options for employees looking to make the transition away from group-sponsored health insurance," said George Kalogeropolous, CEO, HealthSherpa. "ICHRA is changing the dynamic of the relationship between employers and employees on the critical question of health insurance, and we're thrilled to partner with Alegeus to help employers understand the benefits and communicate them with their employees."

Alegeus and HealthSherpa recently presented a webinar, "The (Present and) Future of ICHRAs," showcasing how to simplify the administration of ICHRA benefits and make it easier for consumers to find the care and coverage that meets their needs. To learn more about ICHRAs and view the webinar presentation, please click here or visit https://www.alegeus.com/webinars/.

About HealthSherpa

HealthSherpa builds technology that increases access to health care. We provide end-to-end solutions for consumers, insurance carriers, and agents, delivering a superior ACA marketplace experience to fulfill our mission of connecting people to health coverage under the Affordable Care Act. The HealthSherpa Marketplace, our flagship health insurance enrollment platform, services more than 45,000 agents, 38 carriers, and 9 million consumers.

About Alegeus

With more than 25 years of growth and innovation, Alegeus is the market leader in SaaS-based benefit funding and payment solutions. Our highly flexible, white-label platform powers account-based benefit programs such as HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, COBRA, wellness incentives, lifestyle benefits and beyond. We deliver exceptional user experiences and differentiated capabilities that help our partners strengthen their product offerings, operate more efficiently, and unlock their full growth potential. Our partnerships with the industry's leading health plans, third-party administrators, financial services and benefit solution providers give Alegeus unparalleled reach in the market, with access to more than 100 million commercially insured Americans. And our unique partnership model empowers our clients to achieve outsized results – growing their programs at a rate that is 3-4X the market, and with the highest NPS scores in the industry. We never compete with our clients in the market – we win when they win. Alegeus is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., with operations centers in Orlando and Bangalore, and a large remote workforce.

