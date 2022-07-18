Schwab's Second Quarter Revenues Rise 13% to Surpass $5 Billion

Quarterly net income also reaches new highs of $1.8 billion GAAP, $2.0 billion adjusted (1)

Sustained client focus helps power continued strong business momentum

The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that its net income for the second quarter of 2022 was a record $1.8 billion compared with $1.4 billion for the first quarter of 2022, and $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $3.2 billion, compared with $2.7 billion for the year-earlier period. During the quarter, acquisition and integration-related costs and the amortization of acquired intangibles totaled $94 million and $154 million, respectively, on a pre-tax basis. In addition, the company's second quarter of 2021 included a charge of approximately $200 million, or $.10 per share, regarding a now settled regulatory matter.

Three Months Ended

June 30, % Six Months Ended

June 30, % Financial Highlights (1) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net revenues (in millions) $ 5,093 $ 4,527 13 % $ 9,765 $ 9,242 6 % Net income (in millions) GAAP $ 1,793 $ 1,265 42 % $ 3,195 $ 2,749 16 % Adjusted (1) $ 1,981 $ 1,483 34 % $ 3,572 $ 3,173 13 % Diluted earnings per common share GAAP $ .87 $ .59 47 % $ 1.54 $ 1.32 17 % Adjusted (1) $ .97 $ .70 39 % $ 1.74 $ 1.55 12 % Pre-tax profit margin GAAP 44.6 % 38.0 % 42.1 % 39.8 % Adjusted (1) 49.5 % 44.6 % 47.2 % 46.0 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) 19 % 10 % 15 % 10 % Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 45 % 20 % 32 % 21 %

CEO Walt Bettinger said, "Throughout the first half of 2022, we've kept our focus on serving clients and they've rewarded us with sustained strength in business momentum and growth. Clients remained engaged during the second quarter even as pressures mounted on the U.S. economy, including rising inflation and the Fed's corresponding shift to an aggressive tightening stance, ongoing geopolitical turmoil driven by the war in Ukraine, and more-volatile equity markets that are now in bear-market territory. These pressures have all contributed to an environment that highlights the importance of our contemporary approach to full-service investing, where clients can choose how to access the help they need in the manner that works best for them by visiting one of our branches, speaking with one of our phone-based investment professionals, or utilizing the content, resources and capabilities provided through our website and mobile app. The value of Schwab's scalable, multi-channel service model was on full display during the past quarter as we facilitated over 575 million total interactions, including nearly 5 million inbound contacts with an average speed to answer of less than 20 seconds."

"Sustained client engagement was also reflected in daily trading volume during the second quarter, which averaged 6.2 million, approximately 3% above year-earlier levels," Mr. Bettinger continued. "Clients opened 1.0 million new brokerage accounts during the quarter, and we ended June with 33.9 million active accounts, up 5% year-over-year. Additionally, while the core net new assets (NNA) that clients brought to us during the quarter were impacted by the record tax-season outflows we experienced in April, the $73 billion in core NNA that came in between May 1 and June 30 represented a continuation of the 6% annualized organic growth rate we achieved during the first quarter of 2022. We ended June with $6.83 trillion in client assets versus $7.57 trillion a year earlier, which helps illustrate the extent of the market valuation pressures clients are facing even as they've added more than $480 billion in core NNA to their accounts over the past 12 months."

Mr. Bettinger concluded, "As we move deeper into 2022, our focus remains squarely on executing our 'Through Clients' Eyes' strategy, along with driving progress across our strategic priorities and our TD Ameritrade integration. We know that clients trust us to provide the help and advice they need to navigate any environment, but that it's particularly important to be there for them as they assess their investments in light of tougher headwinds. To me, there is no greater reward than seeing our client service professionals earn year-to-date satisfaction scores that are among the highest we've ever recorded. We remain convinced that our client-first mindset – in combination with our service culture and relentless attention to scale and efficiency – helps create a formidable competitive advantage for Schwab as we continue to realize our vision of modern wealth management."

"Our second quarter financial results demonstrated the power of our all-weather model as we supported our clients through an increasingly challenging environment," noted CFO Peter Crawford. "Record total revenue of $5.1 billion, up 13% versus the prior year, reflected a combination of ongoing business momentum, rapidly tightening monetary policy, and continued strength in client engagement. Net interest revenue was up 31% from the prior year as higher interest rates and client cash balances more than offset the impact of softer securities lending activity. At the same time, asset management and administration fees were essentially flat due to weaker equity market valuations and trading revenues were down 7% largely due to changes in the mix of client activity. Additionally, the other revenue line included $37 million in pre-tax gains related to the sales of Schwab Compliance Technologies and a small business investment."

Mr. Crawford continued, "On the expense front, quarterly GAAP spending increased slightly year-over-year to $2.8 billion, including $94 million in acquisition and integration-related costs and $154 million in amortization of acquired intangibles. Exclusive of these items, adjusted total expenses(1) were up 2% versus the second quarter of 2021. Our pre-tax profit margin expanded to 44.6% and rose nearly 500 basis points to 49.5% on an adjusted basis(1). Also, the reversal of $62 million in tax reserves due to the resolution of certain state matters helped further bolster after-tax profitability. We believe the combination of our diversified revenue mix with disciplined expense prioritization helps keep us positioned to deliver healthy financial performance through the cycle."

"Attentive balance sheet management, including the maintenance of appropriate capital and liquidity to support client activity, remains core to our financial strategy," added Mr. Crawford. "During the quarter, total assets contracted by 6% to $638 billion. This decrease was primarily attributable to record tax disbursements in April as well as expected client cash sorting behavior during the latter part of the period. The company's preliminary Tier 1 Leverage Ratio moved closer to our operating objective, expanding to 6.4% at the end of June, while second quarter return on equity and ROTCE(1) were 19% and 45%, respectively. The overall strength of today's results highlights our continued success with clients and further bolsters our confidence in our ability to build long-term stockholder value."

Commentary from the CFO

Summer Business Update

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Revenues Interest revenue $ 2,710 $ 2,068 $ 5,029 $ 4,083 Interest expense (166 ) (121 ) (302 ) (225 ) Net interest revenue 2,544 1,947 4,727 3,858 Asset management and administration fees (1) 1,052 1,047 2,120 2,063 Trading revenue 885 955 1,848 2,171 Bank deposit account fees 352 337 646 688 Other 260 241 424 462 Total net revenues 5,093 4,527 9,765 9,242 Expenses Excluding Interest Compensation and benefits 1,426 1,318 2,972 2,748 Professional services 258 247 502 473 Occupancy and equipment 294 239 563 476 Advertising and market development 105 128 207 244 Communications 169 166 313 313 Depreciation and amortization 159 135 309 264 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 154 154 308 308 Regulatory fees and assessments 67 66 135 144 Other 187 355 343 593 Total expenses excluding interest 2,819 2,808 5,652 5,563 Income before taxes on income 2,274 1,719 4,113 3,679 Taxes on income 481 454 918 930 Net Income 1,793 1,265 3,195 2,749 Preferred stock dividends and other 141 148 265 244 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,652 $ 1,117 $ 2,930 $ 2,505 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 1,896 1,886 1,895 1,884 Diluted 1,904 1,896 1,905 1,894 Earnings Per Common Shares Outstanding (2): Basic $ .87 $ .59 $ 1.55 $ 1.33 Diluted $ .87 $ .59 $ 1.54 $ 1.32

(1) Includes fee waivers of $3 million and $57 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $85 million and $163 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. (2) The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited) Q2-22 % change 2022 2021 vs. vs. Second First Fourth Third Second (In millions, except per share amounts and as noted) Q2-21 Q1-22 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Net Revenues Net interest revenue 31 % 17 % $ 2,544 $ 2,183 $ 2,142 $ 2,030 $ 1,947 Asset management and administration fees — (1 )% 1,052 1,068 1,110 1,101 1,047 Trading revenue (7 )% (8 )% 885 963 1,017 964 955 Bank deposit account fees 4 % 20 % 352 294 304 323 337 Other 8 % 59 % 260 164 135 152 241 Total net revenues 13 % 9 % 5,093 4,672 4,708 4,570 4,527 Expenses Excluding Interest Compensation and benefits 8 % (8 )% 1,426 1,546 1,399 1,303 1,318 Professional services 4 % 6 % 258 244 271 250 247 Occupancy and equipment 23 % 9 % 294 269 254 246 239 Advertising and market development (18 )% 3 % 105 102 122 119 128 Communications 2 % 17 % 169 144 130 144 166 Depreciation and amortization 18 % 6 % 159 150 145 140 135 Amortization of acquired intangibles assets — — 154 154 154 153 154 Regulatory fees and assessments 2 % (1 )% 67 68 67 64 66 Other (47 )% 20 % 187 156 143 140 355 Total expenses excluding interest — — 2,819 2,833 2,685 2,559 2,808 Income before taxes on income 32 % 24 % 2,274 1,839 2,023 2,011 1,719 Taxes on income 6 % 10 % 481 437 443 485 454 Net Income 42 % 28 % $ 1,793 $ 1,402 $ 1,580 $ 1,526 $ 1,265 Preferred stock dividends and other (5 )% 14 % 141 124 131 120 148 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders 48 % 29 % $ 1,652 $ 1,278 $ 1,449 $ 1,406 $ 1,117 Earnings per common share (1): Basic 47 % 30 % $ .87 $ .67 $ .77 $ .74 $ .59 Diluted 47 % 30 % $ .87 $ .67 $ .76 $ .74 $ .59 Dividends declared per common share 11 % — $ .20 $ .20 $ .18 $ .18 $ .18 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 1 % — 1,896 1,894 1,892 1,888 1,886 Diluted — — 1,904 1,905 1,902 1,898 1,896 Performance Measures Pre-tax profit margin 44.6 % 39.4 % 43.0 % 44.0 % 38.0 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) (2) 19 % 12 % 12 % 12 % 10 % Financial Condition (at quarter end, in billions) Cash and cash equivalents 113 % (29 )% $ 64.6 $ 91.1 $ 63.0 $ 34.3 $ 30.3 Cash and investments segregated 34 % (2 )% 53.5 54.4 53.9 42.3 39.9 Receivables from brokerage clients — net (7 )% (10 )% 76.1 84.1 90.6 86.6 82.2 Available for sale securities (3) (26 )% (2 )% 265.3 272.0 390.1 377.0 359.6 Held to maturity securities (3) N/M (5 )% 100.1 105.3 — — — Bank loans — net 37 % 6 % 39.6 37.2 34.6 31.6 28.9 Total assets 11 % (6 )% 637.6 681.0 667.3 607.5 574.5 Bank deposits 20 % (5 )% 442.0 465.8 443.8 395.3 368.6 Payables to brokerage clients 9 % (8 )% 114.9 125.3 125.7 113.1 105.0 Short-term borrowings (60 )% (67 )% 1.4 4.2 4.9 3.0 3.5 Long-term debt 13 % (4 )% 21.1 21.9 18.9 19.5 18.7 Stockholders' equity (23 )% (7 )% 44.5 48.1 56.3 57.4 57.5 Other Full-time equivalent employees (at quarter end, in thousands) 8 % 3 % 35.2 34.2 33.4 32.4 32.5 Capital expenditures — purchases of equipment, office facilities, and property, net (in millions) 51 % 62 % $ 339 $ 209 $ 431 $ 176 $ 225 Expenses excluding interest as a percentage of average client assets (annualized) 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.15 % Clients' Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands) 3 % (5 )% 6,227 6,578 6,102 5,549 6,042 Number of Trading Days (2 )% — 62.0 62.0 63.5 64.0 63.0 Revenue Per Trade (4) (9 )% (3 )% $ 2.29 $ 2.36 $ 2.62 $ 2.71 $ 2.51

(1) The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class. (2) Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated using net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders' equity. (3) In January 2022, the Company transferred a portion of its investment securities designated as available for sale to the held to maturity category, as described in Part I – Item 1 – Note 4 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. (4) Revenue per trade is calculated as trading revenue divided by DATs multiplied by the number of trading days. N/M Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Net Interest Revenue Information (In millions, except ratios or as noted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Revenue/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,414 $ 133 0.81 % $ 41,913 $ 9 0.07 % $ 68,920 $ 167 0.48 % $ 40,414 $ 16 0.08 % Cash and investments segregated 51,232 79 0.61 % 41,037 4 0.04 % 51,570 94 0.36 % 44,573 14 0.06 % Receivables from brokerage clients 79,061 706 3.53 % 75,737 609 3.18 % 81,618 1,332 3.24 % 71,760 1,172 3.25 % Available for sale securities (1,2) 287,313 1,088 1.51 % 344,719 1,103 1.28 % 285,927 2,035 1.42 % 341,500 2,194 1.28 % Held to maturity securities (2) 101,752 339 1.33 % — — — 102,580 717 1.40 % — — — Bank loans 38,831 230 2.38 % 27,234 148 2.18 % 37,351 417 2.24 % 25,862 287 2.22 % Total interest-earning assets 623,603 2,575 1.64 % 530,640 1,873 1.40 % 627,966 4,762 1.51 % 524,109 3,683 1.40 % Securities lending revenue 130 194 259 398 Other interest revenue 5 1 8 2 Total interest-earning assets $ 623,603 $ 2,710 1.73 % $ 530,640 $ 2,068 1.55 % $ 627,966 $ 5,029 1.60 % $ 524,109 $ 4,083 1.55 % Funding sources Bank deposits $ 449,936 $ 28 0.03 % $ 368,026 $ 13 0.01 % $ 451,306 $ 44 0.02 % $ 365,576 $ 26 0.01 % Payables to brokerage clients 101,784 4 0.02 % 87,367 2 0.01 % 103,846 6 0.01 % 87,353 4 0.01 % Short-term borrowings 2,587 4 0.69 % 3,245 3 0.33 % 3,646 8 0.46 % 2,175 3 0.30 % Long-term debt 21,119 124 2.34 % 18,349 97 2.12 % 20,495 232 2.26 % 16,308 182 2.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 575,426 160 0.11 % 476,987 115 0.10 % 579,293 290 0.10 % 471,412 215 0.09 % Non-interest-bearing funding sources 48,177 53,653 48,673 52,697 Securities lending expense 8 7 15 12 Other interest expense (2 ) (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) Total funding sources $ 623,603 $ 166 0.11 % $ 530,640 $ 121 0.09 % $ 627,966 $ 302 0.10 % $ 524,109 $ 225 0.08 % Net interest revenue $ 2,544 1.62 % $ 1,947 1.46 % $ 4,727 1.50 % $ 3,858 1.47 %

(1) Amounts have been calculated based on amortized cost. (2) In January 2022, the Company transferred a portion of its investment securities designated as available for sale to the held to maturity category, as described in Part I – Item 1 – Note 4 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Asset Management and Administration Fees Information (In millions, except ratios or as noted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Average

Client

Assets Revenue Average

Fee Schwab money market funds before fee waivers $ 146,009 $ 106 0.29 % $ 157,057 $ 114 0.29 % $ 145,371 $ 208 0.29 % $ 163,370 $ 236 0.29 % Fee waivers (3 ) (85 ) (57 ) (163 ) Schwab money market funds 146,009 103 0.28 % 157,057 29 0.07 % 145,371 151 0.21 % 163,370 73 0.09 % Schwab equity and bond funds, ETFs, and collective trust funds (CTFs) 431,747 92 0.09 % 415,311 94 0.09 % 444,036 189 0.09 % 396,296 180 0.09 % Mutual Fund OneSource® and other non-transaction fee funds 192,435 149 0.31 % 228,890 180 0.32 % 202,538 314 0.31 % 225,673 352 0.31 % Other third-party mutual funds and ETFs 795,727 171 0.09 % 896,236 178 0.08 % 833,969 350 0.08 % 872,822 346 0.08 % Total mutual funds, ETFs, and CTFs (1) $ 1,565,918 515 0.13 % $ 1,697,494 481 0.11 % $ 1,625,914 1,004 0.12 % $ 1,658,161 951 0.12 % Advice solutions (1) Fee-based $ 440,336 461 0.42 % $ 448,107 490 0.44 % $ 454,830 957 0.42 % $ 436,368 958 0.44 % Non-fee-based 86,684 — — 87,857 — — 88,509 — — 86,312 — — Total advice solutions $ 527,020 461 0.35 % $ 535,964 490 0.37 % $ 543,339 957 0.36 % $ 522,680 958 0.37 % Other balance-based fees (2) 566,712 61 0.04 % 605,617 63 0.04 % 591,695 128 0.04 % 591,090 127 0.04 % Other (3) 15 13 31 27 Total asset management and administration fees $ 1,052 $ 1,047 $ 2,120 $ 2,063

(1) Advice solutions include managed portfolios, specialized strategies, and customized investment advice such as Schwab Wealth Advisory™, Schwab Managed Portfolios™, Managed Account Select®, Schwab Advisor Network®, Windhaven Strategies®, ThomasPartners® Strategies, Schwab Index Advantage® advised retirement plan balances, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios®, Institutional Intelligent Portfolios®, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium®, TD Ameritrade AdvisorDirect®, Essential Portfolios, Selective Portfolios, and Personalized Portfolios; as well as legacy non-fee advice solutions including Schwab Advisor Source and certain retirement plan balances. Average client assets for advice solutions may also include the asset balances contained in the mutual fund and/or ETF categories listed above. For the total end of period view, please see the Monthly Activity Report. (2) Includes various asset-related fees, such as trust fees, 401(k) recordkeeping fees, and mutual fund clearing fees and other service fees. (3) Includes miscellaneous service and transaction fees relating to mutual funds and ETFs that are not balance-based.