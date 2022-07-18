Audacy, Inc. to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 5

Audacy, Inc. AUD will report its 2022 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 5, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results and recent progress against its strategic initiatives.
To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9208 or (201) 493-6784 five minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference name: Audacy, Inc. – Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call by visiting https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1552589&tp_key=c8ec588c28. Questions will only be taken from participants on the conference call.
A playback of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and inputting the following ID: 13730345. A webcast replay of the conference will be available shortly after the call at the above link.
Additional information is available at www.audacyinc.com.
About Audacy
Audacy, Inc. AUD is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).
