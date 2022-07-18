Helios Technologies Releases Efficient, Energy Saving ecoline™ Program Through Its Operating Company, Sun Hydraulics

Innovative product line saves energy, time, and resources in various manufacturing applications

Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO ("Helios" or the "Company") a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today the newest program launch from one of its operating companies, Sun Hydraulics. Answering requests from customers for advances in energy conservation, Sun Hydraulics developed the ecoline™ program, a variety of solutions equipped to save energy, time, and resources.

Josef Matosevic, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The ecoline™ program was designed to offer users seeking energy conservation methods the capability to effortlessly locate the best solution for even their most challenging applications. For over half a century, Sun Hydraulics has championed the world of cartridge valve technology by producing high-performance cartridge valves, integrated packages, and now the company has congregated a medley of solutions to customize a system that can significantly boost and improve efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, and provide cost savings. Customers can confidently integrate these ecoline™ products into their machinery knowing that it comes from the most-trusted name in the hydraulic valve industry."

Composed of several unique products, the ecoline™ program features Sun's latest evolution in electrohydraulic load holding and counterbalance technology, eSense™, as well as other popular solutions such as the LoadMatch™, Load Adaptive™, Series 4 Plus cartridges, T-18AU & T-19AU cavities, QuickDesign, and EVY manifold castings.

Additional features and benefits of the solutions within the ecoline™ program:

The eSense™ solution boasts 100% of the performance at 30% of the power consumption when compared to a traditional counterbalance valve solution. Proven lab tests conducted at Purdue University's Maha Fluid Power Research Center demonstrated energy savings as high as 85% in some load conditions.

LoadMatch™ counterbalance valves offer 30% or more energy savings by automatically controlling the setting at reduced loads. This self-setting valve minimizes energy wasted during machine cycle times and features the advanced stability and safety characteristics that users have come to expect from Sun. For a quick look at potential energy savings, the LoadMatch™ Energy Savings calculator is available and conveniently located on each LoadMatch™ product page.

LoadAdaptive™ counterbalance valves offer motion control to reduce the setting of the valve by utilizing pilot assist control.

Series 4 PLUS cartridges and T-18AU & T-19AU cavities are 50%-80% more efficient than a standard Sun Series 4 equivalent cartridge.

Innovative, efficient design of the Sun cavity allows for larger port sizes and reduced pressure drop. Combined with the ability to create a 5-axis design in QuickDesign, the results are a solution which contains less plugs and equals less potential leak points.

Sun Hydraulics has developed the capability to offer manifold castings. These castings utilize material more efficiently, leading to weight reduction, lower pressure loss, fewer leak points, and improved reliability.

