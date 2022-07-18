Trevor Edwards to Join Funko Board of Directors

Edwards is a strategic advisor for leading direct-to-consumer brands and the former president of Nike, Inc.
Funko, Inc. ("Funko") FNKO, a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, today announced the appointment of Trevor Edwards to the company's Board of Directors, effective July 27, 2022.
"We're thrilled to have Trevor join our board at such a critical time in our history," said Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. "His success and deep experience in building iconic brands will certainly complement our fan-focused approach to marketing and creating communities."
"I'm overjoyed about the opportunity to join the Funko family," said Trevor Edwards. "Funko is at the forefront of innovating for consumers, engaging with their fans, and connecting with pop culture. I'm looking forward to strategically guiding their expansion as they continue to build a world-class brand."
Funko continues to invest in its fan community through events like FunKon and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as well as social media, where it recently surpassed 3 million followers on its Instagram channel.
About Trevor Edwards
Trevor Edwards is a strategic advisor for leading direct-to-consumer brands and investment firms. Previously, he served as the President of Nike, leading all facets of the $34 billion business. Reporting directly to the CEO, Edwards managed the Category Business Units, Product and Merchandising Divisions, Global Marketing, Sales, and Digital Technology. Before that he was EVP Global Brand and Category Management, Chief Marketing Officer, Vice President Marketing (US), and Vice President Marketing (EMEA), and between 2012 and 2018, Edwards served as a board member on Mattel's Board of Directors.
About Funko
Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at www.funko.com, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).
