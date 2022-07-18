CACI Awarded $80 Million Task Order with the U.S. Army to Provide Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

CACI International Inc ((CACI) has been awarded a new task order worth approximately $80 million to provide mission expertise to the U.S. Army's Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) and the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade (MIB) in support of the Army's Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA-3) effort. Under the task order, CACI will offer tactical intelligence and analytical expertise to assist in the ever-changing landscape of the Army's aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Office, said, "CACI brings highly-skilled and cleared personnel with a unique understanding of military intelligence operations. This new task order expands our support to INSCOM and the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade with additional expertise to enable mission success. Our support provides critical geospatial and signals intelligence across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains."

Under this task order, CACI will serve as a force multiplier by directly assisting the warfighter with technical, functional, and general support to gather geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) and signals intelligence (SIGINT) in support of INSCOM and the 116th MIB.

The task order has a one-year period of performance with four one-year option periods. Work will be performed primarily in Ft. Gordon, Georgia.

About CACI

CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

