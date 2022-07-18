Lucid Diagnostics to Participate in the Canaccord 42nd Annual Growth Conference and the 7th Annual Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. LUCD ("Lucid"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. PAVM PAVMZ))) ("PAVmed"), today announced that Dr. Lishan Aklog, Chairman and CEO, has been invited to present at the CG 42nd Annual Growth Conference taking place at the InterContinental Boston from August 8 – 11. Dr. Aklog will deliver a company presentation in the Hutchinson Room on Thursday, August 11, from 12:30 pm – 12:55 pm ET. In addition, Lucid will host 1x1 investor meetings during the conference. Register to watch Dr. Aklog's presentation at https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/lucd/2445912. Please contact your Canaccord representative to schedule a 1x1 meeting.

Dr. Lishan Aklog will also present at the 7th Annual Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference taking place from August 15 – 16. Dr. Aklog will participate in 1x1 investor meetings on Tuesday, August 16, from 8:00 am - 3:00 pm ET. Please contact your Needham representative to schedule a 1x1 meeting.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. LUCD is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. PAVM. Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool to prevent cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. EsoGuard is commercialized in the U.S. as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). EsoCheck is commercialized in the U.S. as a 510(k)-cleared esophageal cell collection device. EsoGuard, used with EsoCheck, was granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is the subject of multiple ongoing clinical trials. Lucid is building nationwide direct sales and marketing team targeting primary care physicians, specialists and institutions, as well as a network of Lucid Test Centers where at-risk GERD patients can undergo the EsoCheck procedure for EsoGuard testing. For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Lucid's management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of Lucid's common stock; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance Lucid's products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from Lucid's clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when Lucid's products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of Lucid's products once cleared and commercialized; Lucid's ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, Lucid has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on Lucid's businesses. Lucid expects the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of its effect on its financial and operational results, to be dictated by, among other things, the success of efforts to contain the pandemic and the impact of such efforts on Lucid's businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond Lucid's control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect Lucid's future operations, see Part I, Item IA, "Risk Factors," in Lucid's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by Lucid, as applicable, after its Registration Statement No. 333-259721 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lucid disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

