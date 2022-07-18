DiRx Launches Ground-Breaking Annual Savings Plan: Unlimited Prescriptions and Refills for 1,000+ Generic Medications for One Annual Fee

DiRx, an online pharmacy eliminating barriers to medicine affordability and accessibility, today launched its two-tiered Annual Savings Plan. The only program of its kind with national coverage, the Annual Savings Plan offers unlimited prescriptions and refills throughout the year for as low as $10 per month. Consumers can choose from a list of 500+ or 1,000+ generic prescription drugs that are shipped right to their door for free – with absolutely no other fees.

Forty-one percent of Americans are either uninsured or underinsured and end up paying excessive out-of-pocket costs for healthcare, including prescription drugs. Through the Annual Savings Plan, DiRx is helping those who need to fill multiple or expensive prescriptions avoid unexpected pricing fluctuations or limited availability. DiRx is in a prime position to offer this program, given it has the largest portfolio in the direct-from-manufacturer sourcing space, with 1,400+ generic prescription drugs offered and more added every month.

DiRx seeks to further simplify and move the national prescription access and affordability conversation away from confusing pricing comparisons and claims, that often include pharmacy and shipping fees added separately. Rather, this program introduces a fixed, monthly cost for 1,000+ generic medicines, removing the guesswork and providing assurance and predictability throughout the year. Both tiers of the plan accommodate current and future prescriptions at no extra cost.

"Overwhelmingly, the pharmacy industry sources prescription generics through drug wholesalers and pursues an insurance reimbursement model. We directly source thousands of generic drugs from manufacturers and operate outside the health insurance framework, on a cash price model. As a result, we're minimizing the supply chain layers and keeping costs very low. We've now designed the Annual Savings Plan to provide greater transparency, stability and protection for millions of Americans" said Satish Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of DiRx.

Annual Savings Plan and Annual Savings Plan Plus

For a single yearly payment – equating to ~$10 per person per month for a catalog of 500+ prescription generics, and ~$25 per person per month for a catalog of 1,000+ prescription generics (the Plus plan) –consumers get unlimited access to all eligible medications and refills at no extra cost. The Plan also includes free shipping, along with access to DiRx pharmacy team and 24/7 customer care.

The Annual Savings Plan covers many top-prescribed medicine individuals need affordable access to, including prescriptions for heart health, mental health, diabetes, cancer, men's health, women's health, gastrointestinal health, dermatology, and antibiotics.

"We were the first in the industry to offer 12-month price guarantees for auto-refills, and now we take those guarantees further. With the Annual Savings Plan, consumers no longer worry about product-specific prices or budgeting for new prescriptions. If their prescriptions – current or future – are part of one of the two tiers, there is no extra cost. That means we give individuals two options - pay everyday low prices for the specific drugs they need now or further save on current and future prescriptions by paying one fixed annual fee with the Annual Savings Plan," said Simone Grapini-Goodman, Chief Marketing Officer.

To expand the reach and benefit of this prescription cost-containment program, DiRx is now working on a similar framework for its institutional partners. Further news will be shared on how these partners can take advantage of the program as part of upcoming enrollment cycles. "Going by recent studies on projected savings to Medicare, it's not hard to imagine the potential a program such as the Annual Savings Plan has not only for the consumer directly, but by working with self-insured employers, TPAs, non-profits, unions, and others. We're diligently working to offer similar programs with even more volume-dependent pricing discounts to these key groups soon." said Bob Malone, Chief Commercial Officer at DiRx.

About DiRx

DiRx is an online pharmacy that delivers savings on commonly prescribed, FDA-approved generic medicines without the need for insurance. Founded by generic industry and healthcare cost-containment experts, DiRx was the first online pharmacy company to launch the direct-manufacturer-sourcing model in October 2021 and draws a straight line from supply to demand to streamline the path between the manufacturer and the consumer. This lowers costs significantly and makes more medicine accessible to more people. DiRx offers a viable model for businesses and community organizations while simplifying how consumers fill, pay for, and receive maintenance medicine. To learn more, visit DiRxHealth.com, or call 877-FOR-DIRX (877-367-3479).

