D.C. Area Public Relations Leader Launches Messner Media Group LLC

Award-winning public relations executive Kristina Messner has announced the launch of Messner Media Group LLC. The new woman-owned public relations firm specializes in serving clients from aerospace, defense, technology and transportation industries. It is led by Messner who has developed countless successful communications programs over the past 30 years based out of the Greater Washington Metropolitan area.
"This agency was 30 years in the making, and I'm thankful to all of my great colleagues and mentors with whom I've worked who have helped me bring this dream to life," said Messner. Founder and CEO of Messner Media Group. "We look forward to continuing our efforts in contributing to positive change in industry and improving the world by being a part of our clients' journeys, telling their stories and connecting them to audiences that matter to them most. The future is very bright, and we are excited about the important work we're doing."
Having served as a spokesperson for corporations and government agencies, Messner's broadcast experience includes top outlets such as BBC, CNBC, CNN, Oprah! and WTOP. She has represented clients on television and radio stations across the country. Her work connecting clients to press has resulted in successful outreach campaigns in nearly every major U.S. market as well as internationally.
Before launching Messner Media Group, Messner led public relations and social media initiatives for over 15 years at a top D.C. area marketing firm. Her earlier career roles also included senior marketing and communications roles at LexisNexis, InterContinental Hotels Group, and within government contracting and media firms. Messner is a member of the National Press Club, Public Relations Society of America's National Capital Chapter, Washington Women in PR and the George Washington University Alumni Association.
About Messner Media Group LLC
Messner Media Group helps clients rise above the noise through effective, engaging and purposeful communications. Led by founder and CEO Kristina Messner, a recognized and award-winning communications industry leader with over three decades of experience, Messner Media Group uses a curated approach that focuses on effective strategies and creative implementation. Its public relations specialists engage, influence and transform industry dialogue. Learn more at messnermediagroup.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
