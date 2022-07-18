Q2 Update by PQE Group: Two Acquisitions' Announcements With United Pharma Technologies Inc. & Quintian Pharma, and New Two Offices

The first half of 2022 has closed highly positively for PQE Group, the global women-owned quality consulting company for Lifesciences. The Italian parent Group, after having concluded 2021 with + 20% increase in revenues, confirms its development plan with the announcement of two acquisitions and a new legal entity in Melbourne (Australia) and a new office in Buenos Aires (Argentina).
As stated at the beginning of 2022, most of the global staff development plan has been implemented with almost 400 new hires around the world, 200 of which are located in Italy or the US, followed by the PQE Group Mexican Affiliate.
With a strong focus on the United States and Latin America, the company managed by Gilda D'Incerti has started the acquisition process of two firms, announcing the affiliation of United Pharma Technologies Inc., a service company based in New Jersey, and Quintian Pharma, based in Malta.
The M&A model of the company embraces the concept of a Federation rather than a classic acquisition, which aims to exchange shares with different entities in local markets all over the world to create close knit alliances, allowing to scale up projects' staff and capabilities faster and more efficiently.
"In our unique and different approach to M&A activities, we aim to engage with entrepreneurs and not just companies, bringing business development ideas to the table and acting as a whole organization by sharing the same vision, mission and network." – Danilo Neri, Vice President Executive and Board Equity Partner at PQE Group.
Quintian Pharma, administered by Claude Vella Bonanno, is committed to providing services and support to the pharmaceutical industry, following all EU directives on new products. PQE Group will join the Board as main shareholder (51%) and support the strategic growth of the consulting agency specialized in applying EU Pharmacovigilance standards to clients in the Middle East.
United Pharma Technologies Inc., a service agency based in New Jersey – USA, was founded in 2014 and is currently managed by Vasantha Madasu, who will join PQE Group as a local partner in the US and Mexican affiliates and has been named Chief Talent Officer for the Americas.
