SecurityWeek Analysis: Over 230 Cybersecurity Mergers & Acquisitions Announced in First Half of 2022

MSSP and GRC companies powered more than 230 cybersecurity M&A deals in first half of 2022

SecurityWeek, a leading provider of cybersecurity news and information to global enterprises, today released the results of an analysis of cybersecurity mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announced in the first half of 2022.

SecurityWeek has tracked 234 cybersecurity-related mergers and acquisitions between January 1 and June 30, and, at this pace, the number of deals made in 2022 will exceed the 435 announced in 2021.

A majority of deals involved companies in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and Australia. Israel is no longer in the top three.

Financial details were made public for 39 transactions, with the deal size exceeding $1 billion in seven acquisitions.

Similar to last year, MSSPs and companies providing governance, risk management and compliance solutions continue to be at the top of the chart, but they have switched places in the first half of 2022.

Fourteen deals involved private equity firms, and there appears to be an increase compared to 2021, when these types of companies were involved in a total of 19 deals across the entire year.

In the case of data protection and application security providers, the number of transactions announced in the first half of 2022 is roughly the same as during the entire previous year.

Financial details were made public for 39 deals, for a total of $51.5 billion. The deal size exceeded $1 billion in the case of seven acquisitions. This includes Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital acquiring Citrix for $16.5 billion, Google GOOG acquiring Mandiant MNDT for $5.4 billion, Thoma Bravo acquiring SailPoint SAIL for $6.9 billion, and Kaseya acquiring Datto for $6.2 billion.

The complete study, which includes additional cybersecurity M&A data and insights, is available on SecurityWeek.com.

