SecurityWeek Analysis: Over 230 Cybersecurity Mergers & Acquisitions Announced in First Half of 2022

MSSP and GRC companies powered more than 230 cybersecurity M&A deals in first half of 2022
SecurityWeek, a leading provider of cybersecurity news and information to global enterprises, today released the results of an analysis of cybersecurity mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announced in the first half of 2022.
SecurityWeek has tracked 234 cybersecurity-related mergers and acquisitions between January 1 and June 30, and, at this pace, the number of deals made in 2022 will exceed the 435 announced in 2021.
A majority of deals involved companies in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and Australia. Israel is no longer in the top three.
Financial details were made public for 39 transactions, with the deal size exceeding $1 billion in seven acquisitions.
Similar to last year, MSSPs and companies providing governance, risk management and compliance solutions continue to be at the top of the chart, but they have switched places in the first half of 2022.
Fourteen deals involved private equity firms, and there appears to be an increase compared to 2021, when these types of companies were involved in a total of 19 deals across the entire year.
In the case of data protection and application security providers, the number of transactions announced in the first half of 2022 is roughly the same as during the entire previous year.
Financial details were made public for 39 deals, for a total of $51.5 billion. The deal size exceeded $1 billion in the case of seven acquisitions. This includes Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital acquiring Citrix for $16.5 billion, Google GOOG acquiring Mandiant MNDT for $5.4 billion, Thoma Bravo acquiring SailPoint SAIL for $6.9 billion, and Kaseya acquiring Datto for $6.2 billion.
The complete study, which includes additional cybersecurity M&A data and insights, is available on SecurityWeek.com.
About SecurityWeek
SecurityWeek helps cybersecurity professionals do their jobs better by providing timely news, information, analysis and insights from experts in the trenches. Created by industry professionals and a seasoned news team, SecurityWeek produces actionable content and a portfolio of industry-leading events to help cybersecurity professionals around the globe defend their organizations from increasingly complex cyber threats. (www.securityweek.com)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005460/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.