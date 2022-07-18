Imperative Care Announces Poster Presentations on the Zoom Stroke Solution at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery 19th Annual Meeting

New, Real-World Data to Provide Insights on the Safety and Efficacy of the Company's Zoom Family of Products to Treat Ischemic Stroke

Imperative Care, Inc. today announced that new data from studies evaluating the utility of the Zoom Stroke Solution for the treatment of ischemic stroke will be presented at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) 2022 19th Annual Meeting taking place July 25-29 in Toronto.

Poster presentations of the Zoom Stroke Solution at SNIS include:

Poster Title: "Angled Tip Reperfusion Catheters Are Associated with Quicker Access to Final Recanalization and Reduced Utilization of Stent Retrievers and Secondary Catheter Usage in Patients with Emergent Large Vessel Occlusion, Which May Reduce Procedure Cost"

Presenter: James Milburn, M.D., Ochsner Health

Poster Title: "Evaluation of Cerebrovascular Flow Parameters Relative to Guide Catheter Position During Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment"

Presenter: Holly Berns, Ph.D. candidate, Northern Arizona University

Poster Title: "Intracranial Large Bore Guide Catheter Placement Is Associated with Excellent Reperfusion: A Single Institution Experience"

Presenter: James Milburn, M.D., Ochsner Health

Additionally, there will be a poster presentation on the company's TracStar® LDP technology:

Poster Title: "Technical and Clinical Success After Venous Sinus Stenting for Treatment of Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension: Initial Multi-center Experience Using a Novel Guide Catheter for Access"

Presenter Shahid Nimjee, M.D., Ph.D., The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

About the Zoom Stroke Solution

The Zoom Stroke Solution is the complete stroke system from access through reperfusion for fast and effective clot removal for patients with acute ischemic stroke. The system includes the Zoom 88 Large Distal Platform for neurovascular access, four vessel-matched Zoom Aspiration Catheters, the Zoom Pump, the Zoom POD and other accessories. All Zoom catheters are designed with the TRX™ Tip which provides 15% greater clot engagement area at the tip of the catheter and are designed to enable smooth tracking through challenging vasculature. For complete product information, including indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and adverse events visit: http://bit.ly/2Vx0Qcf.

About Imperative Care, Inc.

Imperative Care is a medical technology company focused on developing the next generation of innovative solutions to address the vast and urgent needs in stroke. The company has two 510(k) cleared product platforms, as well as an expansive stroke technology development pipeline. In addition, Imperative Care's wholly owned subsidiary Truvic is developing solutions for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Imperative Care and Truvic are based in Campbell, Calif. https://imperativecare.com

