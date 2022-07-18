BitOoda Expands into Proof of Stake with Hire of Recognized PoS Expert

Firm to Launch New Institutional-Grade PoS Research & Financial Services

BitOoda, a pioneering Digital Asset investment Bank, announced the hiring of Vivek Raman, a leading Proof of Stake (PoS) expert. With this expansion, BitOoda plans to launch a number of financial solutions focused on PoS and ETH, including a series of new research reports, structured products, and trading strategies.

Combining a decade of trading experience across Morgan Stanley, UBS, Deutsche Bank, and Nomura with deep roots in the Ethereum and decentralized finance spaces, Vivek is excited to bring Proof of Stake products to the institutional community at BitOoda.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Vivek's stature and expertise join BitOoda at such a critical time in the evolution of digital assets," BitOoda CEO Tim Kelly said. "Already a leading voice in the Proof of Stake community, he will allow us to broaden the set of solutions we are able to provide to our institutional clients, at a time when investor confidence in digital assets needs an injection of professionalism and experienced service providers."

"I could not be prouder to join the BitOoda team," Vivek stated. "BitOoda's vision of creating a fully-compliant digital asset investment bank, where we can bring research and sophisticated financial products to institutional players, is exactly what the crypto space needs to grow in a sustainable manner."

Contact sales@bitooda.io to discuss the products and services offered via BitOoda's global platform, including investment banking, structured products, proprietary hedging solutions, derivatives and spot brokerage, and research and advisory services.

About BitOoda: BitOoda Holdings Inc. is a global digital asset financial services platform providing innovative and compliant capital markets solutions for institutional clients. BitOoda is the only digital asset institutional platform regulated by the SEC, the CFTC, and the DFS. BitOoda's subsidiaries include BitOoda Digital LLC, which holds a NY DFS Virtual Currency License; BitOoda Technologies LLC, an SEC/FINRA-registered Broker-Dealer specifically authorized to transact in Digital Securities; and Ooda Commodities LLC, a CFTC/NFA-registered Introducing Broker. For more information, please visit www.bitooda.io or email info@bitooda.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005151/en/