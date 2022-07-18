Three More Credit Unions Tap Chimney to Drive Digital Engagement with Members

Chimney announces partnerships with three new credit unions to deliver personalized, interactive digital content and drive member engagement

Chimney™, a leader in financial guidance for the digital age, today announced partnerships with three credit unions. Chimney's award-winning digital tools and modern financial calculators enable credit unions to provide tailored financial guidance for their members while increasing qualified conversions across digital channels.

Among the latest credit unions to select Chimney are:

NorthCountry Federal Credit Union, based in Vermont with $908M in assets and 64,000+ members

Maui County Federal Credit Union, based in Hawaii with $385M in assets and 20,000+ members

Solarity Credit Union, based in Washington with $1B in assets and 50,000+ members

Founded in 1950 in Burlington, Vt., NorthCountry Federal Credit Union is one of Vermont's largest and most innovative credit unions. With an overall member satisfaction score of 9.45 out of 10, the credit union provides valuable banking products to its members including personal loans, checking accounts, mortgages and more. NorthCountry FCU has partnered with Chimney to deliver an interactive digital experience and personalized financial guidance for its members at scale. By partnering with Chimney, NorthCountry FCU can engage more members digitally and proactively connect them with the right products according to their unique financial needs.

Bob Morgan, CEO of NorthCountry, said, "Our mission at NorthCountry FCU is to help our members' dreams come true by offering tailored financial guidance that empowers them to make the best financial decisions possible. We are committed to always doing the right thing for our members, and our partnership with Chimney will allow us to deliver the personalized experiences our members deserve."

Chase Neinken, co-founder of Chimney, said, "In today's economy, proactive and personalized financial guidance is more important than ever. Each credit union member's financial situation is unique and guiding them through their buying journey is key – whether they're purchasing a new car or their first home – to building lasting member relationships."

Neinken continued, "Our newest credit union partners recognize this and are raising the bar when it comes to the member experience. The team at Chimney is thrilled to serve these progressive financial institutions and empower their members with engaging, interactive digital tools that make financial decisions easier."

About Chimney™

New York-based Chimney™ is transforming the way financial institutions guide customers through their buying journey. Known for its next-generation calculators, Chimney™ delivers modern, digital tools that help banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and insurance companies compete in today's landscape. Winner of the FinovateSpring 2021 Best of Show, Chimney™'s solutions are designed for the digital age – built to win more customers, capture better customer data and help move leads faster in the era of digital transformation. That's why the company is trusted by over 60 of the top financial institutions nationwide, including banks, credit unions and lenders. For more information, visit www.chimney.io.

