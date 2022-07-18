The AZEK® Company Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call on August 4, 2022

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK ("AZEK" or the "Company"), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, and StruXureTM pergolas, today announced that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4, 2022. That same day, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. (CT).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-999-6096 or +1-848-280-6470 for international callers. Participants should inform the operator you want to be joined to The AZEK Company call using the following conference ID: 9582416.

Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.azekco.com/events-and-presentations/.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the AZEK website or by dialing 800-645-7964 or 757-849-67229. The conference ID for the replay is 1049#. The replay will be available until 10:59 p.m. (CT) on August 18, 2022.

The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, and StruXureTM pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK's portfolio are made from up to approximately 90% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada and Minnesota.

For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

