Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP will report its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, August 1, 2022. Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.
To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings conference call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8560 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the "investor information" section of ARLP's website at http://www.arlp.com.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921; International Toll (412) 317-6671 and request to be connected to replay using access code 13731312.
About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
ARLP is a diversified energy company that is currently the largest coal producer in the Eastern United States. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is positioning itself as an energy provider for the future by leveraging its core technology and operating competencies to make strategic investments in the fast-growing energy and infrastructure transition.
News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.
