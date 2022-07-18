Evoqua Water Technologies Completes Acquisition of EPICOR, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it has acquired privately-held EPICOR, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-quality powdered ion exchange resins and resin/fiber mixtures for the power industry.

Headquartered in Linden, New Jersey, EPICOR has supplied specialty resins for power steam system treatment for fifty years. The resins provide a cost-effective and efficient method for creating and maintaining a continual supply of ultra-pure water for power plants.

"EPICOR has been a valued supplier to Evoqua for many years," said Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer, Ron Keating. "We believe the acquisition will strengthen our Integrated Solutions and Services segment's ability to better support and serve our power market customers."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

