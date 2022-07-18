Berkshire Partners to Invest in Leading Israeli Data Center Platform MedOne

Capital Will Allow Company to Meaningfully Expand its Data Center Portfolio to Meet Growing Demand

MedOne, Israel's leading and most trusted provider of colocation data center infrastructure, today announced that it has received a significant growth investment from Berkshire Partners, a U.S. private investment firm, and the van Rooyen Group, alongside majority shareholder Taavura.

Established in 1997, MedOne provides carrier-neutral colocation, interconnection, and hybrid cloud services to global cloud and content customers, multinational technology companies, and leading local enterprises and government entities. MedOne operates over 25,000 square meters of data center capacity across four highly secure, underground sites in Israel, with additional sites under development. MedOne's facilities are strategically situated at the heart of Israel's interconnection ecosystem, offering customers access to the densest collection of global and local networks and cloud operators, including the Israeli Internet Exchange. With this new investment, MedOne plans to build on its current reputation and track record, optimizing and meaningfully expanding its data center portfolio to meet growing demand.

"As a company that has been leading the Israeli data center market for the past 22 years, this is a significant milestone, which will enable us to expand our services to even more Israeli and multinational companies as well as to accelerate our in-process expansion facility development," stated Ronnie Sadeh, CEO of MedOne. "We will also continue to provide high quality services to our customers and to invest in our best-in-class talent, technology, and data center architecture".

"We are thrilled to partner with Taavura and the MedOne team," said Drew Walker, Principal at Berkshire Partners. "Driven by strong economic growth, multinational investment in cutting-edge research and development, the entry of leading cloud service providers, and growing subsea cable activity, Israel is one of the most dynamic economies and rapidly-developing data center markets in the world." Marcus Dodyk, Vice President at Berkshire Partners added. "We look forward to supporting MedOne as it continues to capitalize on growing demand for its services."

Grant van Rooyen, the veteran data center entrepreneur, will be investing alongside Berkshire and serving as an active board member. He stated "It is a privilege to invest in MedOne. I'm looking forward to partnering with the team to capitalize on MedOne's existing land bank, grow MedOne's data center footprint, strengthen its connectivity ecosystems, and continue to provide world class service to its growing roster of customers."

"We are proud and excited to welcome our new partners to the Israeli market," said Shay Livnat, Chairman of MedOne. "We are grateful to Berkshire Partners and Grant van Rooyen for their trust and deep engagement and are excited about the expertise they bring from over a decade of investing and operating across global markets in North America and Africa. This transaction represents a new future for the amazing team at MedOne, and we are excited to all partner together on the company's continued growth and success across Israel and the Middle East."

Moelis & Company and EBN advised MedOne. Jefferies LLC, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, and Herzog Fox & Neeman advised Berkshire Partners and the van Rooyen Group.

About MedOne

MedOne is Israel's most trusted provider of colocation data center infrastructure, providing a range of technology and communications solutions in a growing portfolio of highly secure and carrier neutral data centers. Through these facilities, the company provides wholesale capacity, colocation, interconnection, and a range of cloud services according to the most stringent standards. Among the company's customers are some of the world's largest technology companies, Israeli enterprises, financial institutions, government ministries, and telecom and security entities.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based firm, has more than 35 years of investment history. Berkshire Private Equity has made more than 145 private equity investments since its inception and has a strong history of partnering with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. Example digital infrastructure investments include Crown Castle, Lightower, Telx, Teraco, and Torres Unidas. The firm also invests in technology, consumer, healthcare, and services and industrials companies. For additional information, and to see a full list of the firm's private equity investments, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005277/en/