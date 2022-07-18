Nuvation Bio Appoints David Liu, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Kerry Wentworth as Chief Regulatory Officer

Dr. Liu is a clinical leader who brings expertise in the discovery, development, and regulatory approval of oncology therapies worldwide

Ms. Wentworth has over two decades of industry experience in domestic and international regulatory and quality affairs

Nuvation Bio Inc. NUVB, a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced the appointment of David Liu, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Kerry Wentworth as Chief Regulatory Officer. Dr. Liu will lead Nuvation Bio's clinical development team and collaborate with the executive committee to provide strategic direction for the Company's research and drug development programs. Ms. Wentworth will oversee regulatory and quality affairs across the Company's pipeline.

"I am honored to join Nuvation Bio and oversee the clinical development of innovative therapies for the most difficult-to-treat cancers," said Dr. Liu. "I look forward to working with this experienced and dedicated team to address the unmet needs of cancer patients."

"Nuvation Bio's mission to bring meaningful cancer treatments to patients who have nearly exhausted all options deeply resonates with me," said Ms. Wentworth. "The Company is taking on this bold challenge with tenacity and urgency, and I am proud to contribute to this important work."

Dr. Liu brings over 20 years of experience leading the discovery and development of oncology therapies, including New Drug Application (NDA) submissions for multiple oncology assets in the U.S., Europe, and China. Most recently, Dr. Liu served as the Chief Medical Officer at a biotechnology company based in Shanghai, China. There, he built and led their clinical research and development organization, including global clinical research, global clinical operations, pharmacovigilance, biostatistics, programming and data management, clinical pharmacology, and drug supply.

Ms. Wentworth has over 25 years of experience in domestic and international regulatory and quality affairs. Her background spans early and late development across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, osteoarthritis, pain management, autoimmune disorders, and rare diseases. She also has a broad scope of product knowledge, ranging from injectable small molecules to complex autologous platforms. Ms. Wentworth most recently served as Chief Regulatory Officer at Flexion Therapeutics, which was acquired by Pacira Biosciences in 2021, setting and delivering on regulatory and quality strategies across their product portfolio. Notably, Ms. Wentworth was instrumental in leading the company's first NDA successfully into commercialization.

"We are pleased for David and Kerry to join the Nuvation Bio team and believe their decades of focused experience at leading global biopharmaceutical companies will significantly contribute to the development of our various programs," said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. "We look forward to working with them as we aim to meaningfully improve the lives of cancer patients."

Earlier in his career, Dr. Liu held several roles of increasing strategic responsibility at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he became a leader in Oncology Global Clinical Research, including leading the Global Prostate Cancer Program, Pediatric Clinical Development, and Translational Research for ipilimumab, and development of nivolumab and ipilimumab for China. After Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr. Liu was the Global Lead Physician at Celgene for the revlimid plus rituximab submission program in indolent lymphoma. Dr. Liu earned a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an M.S. from the University of Toledo, and an M.D. from Beijing Medical University (Peking University School of Medicine).

Prior to joining Flexion, Ms. Wentworth served as Vice President, Clinical, Regulatory, and Quality at Agenus, Inc., where she led all global regulatory and clinical development efforts. Previously, Ms. Wentworth led the regulatory and quality function for Genelabs Technologies, Inc., and prior to that held positions of increasing responsibility within Regulatory Affairs at Genzyme. Ms. Wentworth holds a B.S. in pre-veterinary medicine from the University of New Hampshire.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com.

