Brookline Capital Markets Hosts Biotech Symposium Today

Brookline Capital Markets is hosting the Brookline Capital Markets Biotech Symposium today at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. The theme of the meeting is "Transformative Biotech – Cancer, Rare Diseases, and Infectious Diseases."
Participants include private and publicly traded biotechnology companies and a group of knowledgeable healthcare investors. The agenda includes company presentations in 1:1 and small group meetings along with relevant topical panels. Presenters include senior executives of leading biotechnology companies and key opinion leaders discussing advances in oncology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases.
The Conference reflects Brookline's focus on the life sciences sector with a particular focus on cutting-edge companies.
About Brookline:
Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is a leading healthcare-focused investment banking boutique based in New York City. Brookline provides a comprehensive suite of capital markets and strategic advisory services to cutting-edge public and private life sciences, medical technology, and diagnostics companies, as well as to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs") and other emerging growth enterprises. Brookline is the sponsor of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. BCAC, a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on life science companies in the United States and Europe.
